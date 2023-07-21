Samaritans praise Arklow community for donations at Seabreeze Festival

East Coast Samaritans volunteers were out in force at the Arklow Seabreeze Festival to create awareness of their vital work and sell tickets for a bumper raffle that raised over €700.

Dedicated East Coast Samaritans volunteers handed out pens, wristbands and cards to the community while tickets for their fundraising raffle sold like hotcakes, with two bumper hampers and a stay at a plush Wicklow hotel catching the eye of many a festival reveller.

“We would like to thank our supporters who donated lovely raffle prizes," East Coast Samaritans' Director Damian Byrne. “The prizes were two beautiful hampers and a €100 voucher for Lynham’s Hotel, Bar and Restaurant in Laragh.

“Our volunteers sold raffle tickets during both days of the festival and, on Sunday night, 'The Medics' band kindly helped us announce the winners of the prizes after the winning tickets had been drawn by members of the community. We were delighted to give the winners their prizes the next day.

“Well done to the winners, and a huge thank you to everyone who came over to get behind us by offering kind words of support and buying raffle tickets. Thanks to everyone who participated and helped make this raffle a success!

“Thank you all for your support in buying raffle tickets, great success at the Seabreeze Festival. We would like to thank The Medics for your support in announcing the winners.

“Our winners have all received their prizes. Congratulations to all that collected their prizes today.”

If you or anyone you know needs East Coast Samaritans, they are available 24/7 to offer emotional support. Freephone 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie