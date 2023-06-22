Róisin Murphy’s ‘Fader’ video shot in Wicklow released

Members of the The Inbhear Mor Performance Ensemble lead singer Roisin Murphy on to St. Mary's road at the recording of the new Roisin Murphy video for her new single ‘Fader’ in Arklow

A music video by global superstar Róisín Murphy that was shot in her hometown of Arklow earlier this year has just been released, with the singer stating it was ‘one of the best days of my life’.

The video was for her latest release ‘Fader’ from the album ‘The Hit Parade’, which is due to be released in September. The concept of the video was to showcase where she comes from and the local talent that still exists in the County Wicklow town.

Róisín Murphy - Fader (Official Music Video)

Shot in black and white, the movie takes fans through the streets of Arklow, featuring first a group of girls dressed for Communion, who dance past Róisín as she makes her way on to the main street, where a huge parade of Arklow people awaits.

On-lookers watch as the former Moloko frontwoman marches with performers from Studio 55 Dance Academy, The Colour Club, The Arklow Baton Twirlers, the Arklow Silver Band and many more.

The ‘Fader’ video signs off with a personal, written message from Róisín, stating: “Thank you to the people of Arklow. It was so great working with you all. One of the best days of my life.”

Since it’s release on Tuesday evening, it has had more than 55,000 views on Youtube.