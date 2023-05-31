Róisín Murphy’s day in Arklow sees local stars shine in ‘Fader’ video

The Fitzgerald sisters at the recording of the new Roisin Murphy video for her new single ‘Fader’ in Arklow

The famous Arklow community spirit was on show at the weekend as acclaimed singer and proud local Róisín Murphy returned home to shoot a video for her new song ‘Fader’.

Local community groups and creatives responded to the former Moloko frontwoman’s casting call en masse, with members of the Studio 55 Dance Academy, The Colour Club, The Arklow Baton Twirlers, the Arklow Silver Band and others all taking part in a colourful parade that marched through the sunny seaside town.

Speaking after the long day of shooting, blossoming Arklow singer Christine Dunne Firmo, who took part in the parade, said: “It was a really fantastic day out for all and we had the perfect weather for it.

“When the filming began, we were bystanders at first, then we were pulled into the parade, where we had to lip-sync to the music. My role was relatively easy, especially compared to the dancers at the front. The children from Studio 55 and the Irish dancers were simply amazing on the day.

“I’m used to working in musical and theatre productions where everything takes a while and things are very stop-start in rehearsing and that. With music videos, it's always: do one take, restart, do another, restart, which the smaller children coped very well with.

“It was a long day for them and I was chatting to them throughout, reassuring them that it would be the same set-up in one of Billie Eilish’s music videos!

“The production team were fantastic throughout and brought down food from St Mary’s Hall for us for when we took a break. At the very end, Róisín pulled everyone into a big huddle, thanked us and said: ‘That’s a wrap’. There were a few relieved looks on the young children’s faces!

“Earlier in the day, we were walking up the lane where they were doing part of the musical performance and I approached Róisín, who was eating a Brunch bar at the time!

“I stood beside her, chatting away for a bit, and I asked her if she would mind taking a picture. She wasn’t a bit standoffish, and said: ‘Oh, come over here and give me a hug!’.

“There were no airs and graces to her whatsoever, she is just such a lovely person and is very obviously proud of her Arklow roots.”