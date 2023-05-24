Rising Wicklow stars gear up for Róisín Murphy music video parade

Anticipation is building ahead of a fantastic weekend in Arklow, with acclaimed singer and proud local Róisín Murphy returning home to shoot a video for her new song ‘Fader’ this Saturday.

Local community groups and creatives have responded to the former Moloko frontwoman’s casting call en masse, eager to line the streets and get involved in the colourful parade, which will march through the sunny seaside town.

Fresh off their Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) award nomination for their smash hit production of Six: The Musical, a whole army of talented entertainers from the Studio 55 Dance Academy will perform in the parade.

Award-winning choreographer and Studio 55 owner Martina Lynch, who will choreograph a section of the video, said: “I have about 30 dancers who are going to perform a little 30-second segment somewhere in the video, and we just cannot wait for it.

“I think Róisín may be calling into the studio some evening this week. I believe she is home for the week and wants to pop down to get involved and see everyone – she is more than welcome to!

“It feels like there is so much going on around the arts in the town at the moment, and this is just the perfect way to showcase it. The weather is supposed to be good, and the parade should be great fun. It's going to be a really special day for everyone.”

Among the other performers are members from the legendary Arklow Shipping Silver Band, which is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year, and talented children from The Colour Club - an inclusive, arts-focused space for children and adults on the beautiful Ballyraine Campus.

“The parade is very exciting for The Colour Club and the town,” founder Rachel Tyrrell said. “We’re going to be bringing all the props we used for the St Patrick’s Day parade, and all the children will be holding ribbons and making a big, colourful scene!”

After liaising with Ms Murphy on the event for months, Cllr Peir Leonard, who has been instrumental in the parade, is delighted to see it come to fruition.

“Róisín is a credit to herself and an inspiration to other creatives, having paved her way from her humble beginnings in a small seafaring town to a musician and artist of international status,” Cllr Leonard said.

“It's very exciting to have her back in Arklow for what will no doubt be one of her best creations yet. Here’s hoping for a great day, with Arklow’s famous community pride on full show.”

The music video for Fader, which will feature on Róisín’s upcoming (September) album ‘Hit Parade’, will be filmed between 12 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Arklow Main Street, which will be closed to vehicle access for the duration of the shoot.

The highly-anticipated video is a joint production by Dublin-based company Antidote and London production company Object & Animal, who work alongside Róisín’s label Ninja Tune.

Speaking ahead of the shoot, Antidote producer Steven Battle said: “From our point of view, this is a really important homecoming for Róisín. Once we heard that she was coming home to Arklow to make a music video, we were really excited to get on board and help her achieve that.

“What she really wants to do, is celebrate the community, the culture and the town she loves so fondly, with the whole community coming together to add a bit of colour and excitement and to celebrate arts in Arklow.

“Essentially, we have cast who we need for the main parts for the performance part of the parade, so we are at capacity in that regard. We are still looking for people to be on the street and lining the sides of the streets, and if there are any performers or local groups with banners that don't have commercial interests, we would love to hear from you.

“While it is a big parade through the town, it will be quite stop-start on the day. As we’re filming, it’s going to be quite specific, and we may need to block off certain areas to get a shot. Between 12 a.m. and 4 p.m. is our shooting window, but we may only run the main parade scene for one of those hours etc.

“I’m fully expecting it to be a great day out, and we’re just so happy to have had such a great interest from the people of Arklow. You have such fantastic community spirit and are a credit to your town.”

You can contact Steven Battle at steve@venom.ie.