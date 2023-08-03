Record-breaking yacht returns home to Wicklow

The yacht was sailed into Arklow harbour by its crew of three - Rupert, his daughter Pier and skipper 'Tig'.

The Gipsy Moth III was built in 1959 in the John Tyrrell & Son yard and designed by Robert Clark.

Built in Arklow in 1959, The Gipsy Moth III won of the first solo Transatlantic Yacht Race in 1960.

A piece of local history sailed into Arklow harbour recently when the Gipsy Moth III, winner of the first solo Transatlantic Yacht Race in 1960, returned home to her starting berth.

Built in 1959 in the John Tyrrell & Son yard and designed by Robert Clark, her first owner Sir Francis Chichester won the first Single-handed Transatlantic Race with her in 1960, and in 1962 set a solo east-to-west transatlantic record, leaving Plymouth on June 1 and arriving in the USA on Independence Day.

Deeply aware of her history, her current owner Rupert, his daughter Pier and skipper ‘Tig’ brought the legendary yacht – renowned throughout the world in yachting circles – home to Arklow for the day, much to the delight of everyone at the Arklow Maritime Museum who enjoyed a trip around the bay on her.

Built in Arklow in 1959, The Gipsy Moth III won of the first solo Transatlantic Yacht Race in 1960.

“We here at the Arklow Maritime Museum were delighted to welcome the crew of the yacht Gipsy Moth III,” museum Chairman Jim Rees said.

“They were Rupert, his daughter Pier and the skipper Tig. One of the staff members, William Breslin, along with five others even got a trip around the bay in her.

“The Gipsy Moth III has its roots here in Arklow, and she’s a very important boat. She was built in John Tyrrell & Sons boatyard in September 1959. She was built for Sir Francis Chichester, and her claim to fame was when Sir Francis Chichester sailed her in the transatlantic race from Plymouth to New York in 1960 and won.

“The Tyrrells built a lot of famous boats, and some of them do come back to us from time to time, but it’s rare enough occurrence for it to be a big deal.

“The owner knew exactly what he was buying when he bought her and got her because of what she is. Even though it’s been 60-odd years since she was at the height of her fame, anyone in yachting circles would know her.

“After departing Arklow, she was on route to Dublin and then on to John o' Groats in Scotland. We wish the crew all the best and hope they visit us again in the future.”