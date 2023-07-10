Rambling Youtuber who beat cancer uncovers charm of southeast Wicklow

Wandering Youtuber and cancer survivor ‘Celtic Mick Walks’ recently marked another milestone on his journey to map out Ireland’s most scenic and historic locations, spending a gloriously sunny afternoon exploring the picturesque seaside town of Arklow.

The Canadian vlogger, also known as Michael Phelan, discovered his love for walking during a battle with prostate cancer, drawing inspiration for his new channel from watching Youtubers document their travels as he recovered at home during lockdown.

After conquering his illness in 2021, the intrepid 57-year-old launched his Youtube channel late last year. Documenting his visits to points of interest dotted around his adopted hometown of Wexford and beyond, Mick has created over 70 videos thus far and amassed nearly 500 subscribers and 41,900 views.

Mick’s latest ramble, entitled ‘Uncovering the Charm of Arklow: A Morning of Exploration in South East Wicklow’, saw him take the short train journey from Wexford to Arklow, with the history buff recounting the legendary 1798 Battle of Arklow for his viewers before he departed.

After noting that the journey had “some of the best views between Wexford and Dublin”, he stepped off the platform in Arklow where a giant mosaic ‘Fáilte’ sign caught his eye.

Making his way down St Mary’s Road, Mick took in the historic Marlborough Hall and Christian Community Church before visiting the monument to the memory of Fr Michael Murphy, who perished in the 1798 battle while leading his gallant followers.

With no set route in mind, the enchanted presenter rolled up and down Main Street, praising the stunning St Saviour’s Cathedral and businesses like Maisie Kelly’s and The Bridge Hotel for their “refreshing paint jobs, decor and signage”.

After popping his head into Joanne’s Café to film the tantalising pastries, Mick checked out the Bandstand before crossing Arklow Bridge and ending his tour at the monument to Olympic Gold medallist Ronnie Delaney.

“I’ve been living in Ireland for 15 years now, and I must have been through Arklow maybe 60 or 70 times on the bus, but I had never actually stopped off to look around, despite my curiosity,” Mick said.

“I was really surprised by how quick it was to get there on the train, although the bus back home was more expensive, which was a bit of a puzzler, to say the least!

“When I got into town, I was struck by how clean and tidy everything was – it was just immaculate. You could tell straight away that the community really take pride in it, and I’m sure that level of presentation takes a lot of collective effort.

“I try not to schedule my walks too much and just ramble around, but I was really keen on seeing the monument to Fr Murphy. I’m a bit of an Irish history buff, and I had read a biography about him, but I didn’t realise he died there. Seeing the spot where he was killed marked further up the hill was fascinating, as was the huge historical significance of the town.

“I would’ve loved to have picked some of the delicious looking pastries in Joanne’s Café, which were calling to me, but I’m on a restricted ‘Lion Diet’ at the moment – which is red meat, water and salt – ahead of a big trip I have coming up. So, no cakes for Celtic Mick… on this trip!

“Another thing I noticed is that the Arklow people sure do love their Chinese food, and I gave up counting how many barbers and tattoo parlours there were. There must be no hassle getting an appointment.

“It’s a lovely town though, and I’m sure I’ll be back again someday. I know that Wicklow has plenty of other places that I’d like to see in the future, the likes of the Wicklow Way and Avondale, so it won’t be long before you see me out and about around the Garden County, talking to myself, with a GoPro in hand!”

Born in the bustling city of Montreal, Mick’s mother hails from Belfast and left Irish shores in the 1960s. Sick and tired of the extreme Québec climate, he decided to return to the Emerald Isle permanently shortly after celebrating his 40th birthday.

An insurance underwriter by trade, Mick’s world was flipped upside down when he received his cancer diagnosis in 2019. Finding strength and solace in his newfound passion for walking, the courageous traveller overcame the disease in 2021 and, miraculously, now finds himself on the cusp of a once-in-a-lifetime trip to do the Langtang trek in Nepal.

“I had been back to Ireland a couple of times in the past, and it was always on my mind to come back for an extended stay,” Mick continued.

“So, when I hit 40, I said to heck with it, I’m going home! I was so fed up with the weather in Canada. It’s either 35 above or 35 below, and I’m much more suited to the steady 10 degrees we get here!

“In October 2019, when I was diagnosed with prostate cancer, I started to walk to get in shape for the upcoming surgery I had to remove the prostate, scheduled for the following February. Throughout the whole experience, I told myself I’d do something massive when I had made it through and was all healed up.

“The pandemic was a difficult time for me, like everyone else. However, while I was stuck at home, I started watching a lot of YouTube channels that featured the Camino de Santiago, which was the big goal I had my sights set on – one I completed after I received the all-clear.

“Seeing all these people travelling the world and making a living, I just thought: ‘Why can’t I do that?’. So, I looked at what was available in terms of content about Ireland and noticed it was a niche that hasn’t been thoroughly explored.

“After the combination of the cancer and hours spent on Youtube, I went off one day, about 10 months ago, and bought a GoPro and just started making videos around Wexford.

“I’ve done about 70 videos now and have seen everything I want to in Wexford, apart from the waterfall in Castlebridge and the JFK Arboretum in New Ross. One of my friends Wally, who owns Red Books in Wexford, joked that I do more for tourism in the County than they do!

“I’ve travelled outside the Model County too, with the vlogs taking me to Belfast a couple of times, as well as Ben Nevis in Scotland. I also have two big adventures on the horizon, including a trip to Edinburgh later this month and an excursion to Nepal in September.

“I like to do things a bit differently when I travel. When I get to Nepal, I’ll be staying with families, and then in Edinburgh, I’ll be lodging in two different hostels, so I can meet more people and post those interactions online.

“I’ve already been connected with so many interesting people through the channel. I had four people from Canada who had watched my videos, and I had been communicating with them online.

“They visited, and we hosted them over at our house for a BBQ, and they pretty much saw, went and did the things they saw on my vlog.

“I’ve also been contacted by ex-pats living in New Zealand who have asked me to go check out their hometowns because they haven’t been back in 20 years or more and want to see how it looks now.

“Although it’s still in its infancy, the channel is taking me in intriguing directions. They say it’s usually about two years before you reach the point where you’re monetised – which requires 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of watch time – but I’m well on track to achieve those totals and hope to reach them before I go to Nepal.

“I’m 57 now, and I plan to retire by the time I’m 60, which gives me three years to grow the channel. Having cancer gave me that jolt, shook me up and made me want to get out there and enjoy life. I want to travel now because when I’m 67 I might not be mobile enough to go on these hikes and adventures.

“For now, I’m very happy with how it’s all going, and I’m delighted to be able to repay the people of Wicklow, Wexford and Ireland for their hospitality all these years by showing off their towns and villages so that others are enticed to visit them.”

Check out all of Mick’s adventures on Youtube @CelticMickWalks