Public consultations on Arklow-Shillelagh Greenway to begin in October

Public consultations on the Arklow-Shillelagh Greenway will take place across south Wicklow in early October, with the publication of preferred routes for the project expected in the coming weeks.

In a recent project update, revealed at an Arklow-Shillelagh Greenway Taskforce Committee meeting, committee members received confirmation that the long-awaited public consultations would be held in Arklow, Aughrim and Shillelagh on October 3, 4, and 5, respectively.

Progress on the Greenway, which will connect the towns and villages of Arklow, Woodenbridge, Aughrim, Tinahely and Shillelagh, has been a hot topic of discussion since Wicklow County Council undertook a feasibility study in 2011.

Wicklow County Council’s last update on the project came back in June of this year, wherein the local authority stated that consultations with potentially affected landowners and key stakeholders were at an advanced stage towards selection of the preferred route and that they were currently in the process of preparing and finalising the Options Selection Report, which would identify the preferred route for the Greenway.

Revealing the details of the public consultations, which he deemed “progress, albeit painfully slow”, Wicklow councillor John Mullen said:

“As a member of the Arklow-Shillelagh Greenway Taskforce Committee, which held a meeting on Wednesday, I can report that the publication of detailed emerging preferred routes will be published in the coming weeks and public consultation meetings will take place in Arklow, Aughrim and Shillelagh on October 3, 4, and 5 respectively.

“This is a key milestone in the development of a spectacular 38km greenway on the old Coollattin railway line and a project I have been working with since we first developed the Tinahely Railway Walk back in 2006.

“This would transform the tourism infrastructure and economy of south west Wicklow, and I will continue to work with all the stakeholders at the local and national level to ensure the completion of this new era for sustainable and regenerative tourism.”