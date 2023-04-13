Prolific Wicklow racehorse trainer to open his doors to public

The 200-acre Fairwood Stables in Tinahely, Wicklow will open its doors on Saturday, September 9.

Owner of the sprawling Fairwood Stables in Tinahely, Philip Rothwell, will open his gates to the public on September 9 as part of Horse Racing Ireland Ownership’s national trainer open mornings initiative.

Located within the rolling hills of the picturesque village of Tinahely, Philip, his wife Niamh and their three children, Cara, Cian and Colum will invite the public into their beautiful home, offering racing fans and those interested in racehorse ownership a unique opportunity to see behind the scenes at a working training yard. ﻿

Visitors can explore the 200-acre property, which includes a grass gallop, a two-and-a-half furlong sand gallop that joins up with a six-and-a-half furlong uphill polytrack gallop, an all-enclosed walker shed, schooling hurdles and fences, paddocks and outdoor and indoor arenas.

The Derry River also runs through the property, aiding the treatment of injuries, sore shins and tendon and suspensory problems.

A seasoned racehorse trainer, Philip began his career in 1999 after establishing Fairwood Stables at his parent's home. He has trained many winners over the past 21 years, purchasing a large proportion of the winning horses himself.

Some notable family-owned winners include Native Coin, Fairwood Heart and Fairwood Present. Fairwood’s latest winners, the JP McManus-owned dual winner Weihnachts and Wexford winner Ricky Langford, are carrying on the tradition of Fairwood Stables-trained horses finishing in front.

In 2006, Native Jack won the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, beating the renowned Spot The Difference to second, while Black Apalachi, winner of the Paddy Power Grade 1 Chase at Leopardstown, was also purchased and trained by Philip.

Speaking ahead of the national trainer open morning, Phillip said: “People keep their race horses with me and that’s my business. This open morning is really about opening up the place to prospective owners.

“People can come and see some of the horses on the gallops. There will be a talk, probably a farrier demonstration, a physio demonstration and a dentistry demonstration. Then some of the stable jockeys that would be race-riding will probably be there on the morning as well.

"We had open mornings here before, years ago, so we felt that It was appropriate that we would do it again this year. The yard is going very strong this year. We’re doing particularly well for the last three years."

Those who wish to attend are asked to register their interest in advance, on www.racehorseownership.ie/openmorning