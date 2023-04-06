Powerful movie about transgender issues filmed in two Wicklow locations

The cast and cre of ' ‘Where it all Began’' pictured at their wrap party in Tinahely.

The funeral procession scene was filmed at St Kevin's Church in Tinahely and featured extras and actors from the locality.

Over 15 extras from the village of Tinahely took part in the filming.

Upcoming short film 'Where it All Began' was shot on location in Arklow and Tinahely last weekend.

An upcoming short film about a transgender woman’s journey entitled ‘Where it all Began’ was shot on location in Arklow and Tinahely last week.

Filmed at the Irish Rail train station in Arklow and in and around the village of Tinahely, the film’s production team invited more than 15 community members and actors from the local Tinahely Variety Group to participate as extras in the shoot, which featured a funeral scene in the pouring rain at St Kevin’s church.

Written and directed by Alan Dunne and starring transgender actor Laylah Beattie (in her first screen role) and the legendary Lalor Roddy, the highly-anticipated film follows the story of a transgender woman who arrives home for her mother’s funeral, where she is confronted by both her past and the father she left behind.

Thanking the two Wicklow communities for their warmth and hospitality over the duration of the three day shoot, producer Lee-Loi Chieng of Polite Thunder Pictures said: “The cast and crew had a fantastic experience filming in Tinahely and Arklow and were welcomed with open-arms by the locals.

“We had more than 15 extras turn out last Friday in the torrential rain to film a funeral procession scene – which is something I’ll never forget! Everyone really went out of their way to help us.

“We didn’t just come to Tinahely for the scenery, we took full advantage of the amazing arts organisations in the community and went to the Tinahely Variety Group to cast actors for the film, including Rosemary Kelly, Caitlin Clauson, Fergus Garrett and Tara Murphy Phelan. Tara deserves a huge shout-out for singing in an important scene in the movie.

“We are a small movie, funded by a modest arts grant, so everyone in Tinahely was a great sport to help us make the movie. For a project like this, there are so many people to thank, including Rosemary Kelly who helped introduce us to a lot of the local actors, and Irish Rail and the priest at St. Kevin’s church for letting us film on location.

“Both of the primary schools in Tinahely – Tinahely National School and Kilcommon National School – really helped us out with finding extras for the film too.

“We were thrilled to be able to put some money back into the community, by staying at both the Murphy’s Hotel and Madeline’s Accommodation Guesthouse. Between the cast and crew lunches and dinners after work ended, we ate our way through the village!

“A huge thanks to Murphy’s Hotel for providing us and the actors with an amazing carvery dinner. Also a huge thanks to Silvio’s takeaway who looked after us, along with Pineto’s takeaway and the Star Chinese takeaway where we ate after we had finished working.

“Also, thanks to the local Centra and the Today’s Local Tinahely – we really used every amenity the village had to offer to help make the movie!

“While this was filmed in County Wicklow, none of this would have happened without the support of Short Grass Films at Kildare County Council, who had given us the arts bursary to help us make this movie,” Lee-Loi added.

“A huge thanks to both Lucina Russell and Elaine M. Donnelly who read our script and were moved by it, to give us the funding. Film-making is all about collaboration so this has just been a fantastic partnership between the neighbouring counties of Kildare and Wicklow.”