Pictures show first Ballycoog Confirmation at local church
Eileen, Kellyann, Shane and Declan Doyle at the Ballycoog National School Confirmation. Photo: Michael Kelly
Jayden Browne arrives in style for the Ballycoog National School Confirmation. Photo: Michael Kelly
Aileen Ryan with Elsie and Gareth Noctor at the Ballycoog National School Confirmatio. Photo: Michael Kelly
Fr. Michael Murphy and Principal of Ballycoogue NS Ross Byrne with 6th class pupils who were the first ever from Ballycoogue NS to be confirmed in the local church. Photo: Michael Kelly
Jack, James, Jenna and Julie Wolohan with Trish and Jamie O'Brien at the Ballycoog National School Confirmation. Photo: Michael Kelly
Adrianne, Noah, Brendan, Kitty and Anthony Sheehan with Teresa Bradley at the Ballycoog National School Confirmation. Photo: Michael Kelly
McDara, Kim, Aoibhinn, Kayla and Abigail Ni Eigeartaigh at the Ballycoog National School Confirmation. Photo:Michael Kelly
Aoife and Leah Kenny with Jayden Browne at the Ballycoog National School Confirmation. Photo: Michael Kelly
Wicklow People Yesterday at 14:18
History was made recently when children from Ballycoog became the first to make their Confirmation at the local church. Photographer Michael Kelly was on hand to document the moment. See his photos in our gallery above.