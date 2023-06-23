Wicklow

Change county

Pictures show first Ballycoog Confirmation at local church

Eileen, Kellyann, Shane and Declan Doyle at the Ballycoog National School Confirmation. Photo: Michael Kelly

Jayden Browne arrives in style for the Ballycoog National School Confirmation. Photo: Michael Kelly

Aileen Ryan with Elsie and Gareth Noctor at the Ballycoog National School Confirmatio. Photo: Michael Kelly

Fr. Michael Murphy and Principal of Ballycoogue NS Ross Byrne with 6th class pupils who were the first ever from Ballycoogue NS to be confirmed in the local church. Photo: Michael Kelly

Jack, James, Jenna and Julie Wolohan with Trish and Jamie O'Brien at the Ballycoog National School Confirmation. Photo: Michael Kelly

Adrianne, Noah, Brendan, Kitty and Anthony Sheehan with Teresa Bradley at the Ballycoog National School Confirmation. Photo: Michael Kelly

McDara, Kim, Aoibhinn, Kayla and Abigail Ni Eigeartaigh at the Ballycoog National School Confirmation. Photo:Michael Kelly

Aoife and Leah Kenny with Jayden Browne at the Ballycoog National School Confirmation. Photo: Michael Kelly

thumbnail: Eileen, Kellyann, Shane and Declan Doyle at the Ballycoog National School Confirmation. Photo: Michael Kelly
thumbnail: Jayden Browne arrives in style for the Ballycoog National School Confirmation. Photo: Michael Kelly
thumbnail: Aileen Ryan with Elsie and Gareth Noctor at the Ballycoog National School Confirmatio. Photo: Michael Kelly
thumbnail: Fr. Michael Murphy and Principal of Ballycoogue NS Ross Byrne with 6th class pupils who were the first ever from Ballycoogue NS to be confirmed in the local church. Photo: Michael Kelly
thumbnail: Jack, James, Jenna and Julie Wolohan with Trish and Jamie O'Brien at the Ballycoog National School Confirmation. Photo: Michael Kelly
thumbnail: Adrianne, Noah, Brendan, Kitty and Anthony Sheehan with Teresa Bradley at the Ballycoog National School Confirmation. Photo: Michael Kelly
thumbnail: McDara, Kim, Aoibhinn, Kayla and Abigail Ni Eigeartaigh at the Ballycoog National School Confirmation. Photo:Michael Kelly
thumbnail: Aoife and Leah Kenny with Jayden Browne at the Ballycoog National School Confirmation. Photo: Michael Kelly
Wicklow People

History was made recently when children from Ballycoog became the first to make their Confirmation at the local church. Photographer Michael Kelly was on hand to document the moment. See his photos in our gallery above.