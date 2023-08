The Aughrim 9s group with their coaches at the Aughrim GAA Cul Camp. Photo: Michael Kelly

The Aughrim 10s with their coaches at the Aughrim GAA Cul Camp. Photo: Michael Kelly

The Aughrim 6s group with their coaches at the Aughrim GAA Cul Camp. Photo: Michael Kelly

Coach Zara Fennell puts Cian Mooney, Xonnor O'Toole and Adam Clancy through their paces at the Aughrim GAA Cul Camp. Photo: Michael Kelly

The Aughrim 11 and 12s group with their coaches at the Aughrim GAA Cul Camp. Photo: Michael Kelly

The Aughrim 7s group with their coaches at the Aughrim GAA Cul Camp. Photo: Michael Kelly

Aughrim GAA hosted Cúl Camps last week, with children of all ages having a ball on the pitch. Photographer Michael Kelly was on hand to capture the smiles. See more in our gallery above.