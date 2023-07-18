Pictures show all the activity from Arklow Seabreeze Festival 2023

Leila and Shai Davis with Frances Burke at the Little Flowers Baby Show at the Arklow Seabreeze Festival.

Peirce, Chris and Lewis Earls have a game of Bingo at the Arklow Seabreeze Festival.

Jordie Butterworth with Bobby and Will Plunkett at the Arklow Seabreeze Festival.

The Medics get ready to perform at the Arklow Seabreeze Festival

The Arklow community braved the elements to join the festivities at this year’s Seabreeze Festival, which ended with a fireworks display on the banks of the River Avoca viewed by thousands of people.

Despite the cancellation of several notable events, including AGB’s ‘Festival of Football’ and the Abbey Lane Medieval Mural Project and American wrestling events, there was still plenty on show over the weekend to whet revellers' appetites.

Among the highlights were the Summer Sounds Marching Band competition, the always popular Dicey’s Mega Bingo, Centra’s ‘Great Ball Race’, a doughnut eating competition and the carnival in St Mary’s Park.

There were also a string of musical performances, with the Wise Guys, Jake Carter and supremely talented local band Big Digger drawing big crowds.

Praising the Arklow community and organisers for their Cathoirleach of the Arklow Municipal District and Seabreeze committee member, Cllr Tommy Annesley commented: “Despite the weather, it seemed like everyone had a good time.

“Friday and Saturday were quite damp, but everyone was out in force for Jake Carter and Wise Guys on Saturday evening.

“It was a pity that a few of the events had to be cancelled, as there were a lot of people looking forward to them, but there wasn't a lot that could be done about it.

“Having said that, there was a good crowd at the Inbhear Mór Marching Ensemble competition, which relocated to CBS, where seven or eight bands from around the country came down.

“Big Digger were great on Sunday too, and the fireworks were a huge hit again. There must have been a few thousand people lining the Riverbanks and the bridge. There were huge roars and shouts as the fireworks were let off, which was just wonderful to hear.”