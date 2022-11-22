Pictures of Santa’s arrival at Bridgewater Shopping Centre in Arklow

Wicklow
Santa arrives at the Bridgewater Shopping Centre in Arklow.
Ella, Will and Bobby with Pat Sweeney and Annie waiting for Santa at the Bridgewater Shopping Centre, Arklow.
The McElheron family with Santa and his elf.
Jimmy, James and Eoin Russell with Santa.
EllaMay Mourdaunt-Browne and Michael Mordaunt with Santa and his Elf.
Millie Doyle and Croia Conaghan with Santa.
Roisin McDonagh with Annie the horse waiting for Santa at the Bridgewater Shopping Centre, Arklow,
Grace Kennedy and Ali Maguire waiting for Santa at the Bridgewater Shopping Centre, Arklow.
Anastacia and Oliha Koretsra with Amalia Estrela and Pat Sweeney and horse Annie waiting for Santa at the Bridgewater Shopping Centre, Arklow.
November 22 2022 05:43 PM
There were scenes of joy and excitement as Santa arrived at Bridgewater Shopping Centre to meet the local children. Check out our photo gallery that captures the fun on the day!
