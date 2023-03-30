New Wicklow athletics club to create more opportunities for local athletes

A new athletics club has been formed in Shillelagh, Wicklow to accommodate local athletes of all ages and provide more opportunities for them to compete in local and national competitions.

Formed by members of the existing Shillelagh Community Games, which was established over 40 years ago, the new Tomnafinnoge Athletics Club will provide an opportunity for more children and adults to take part in more athletic events in Wicklow and throughout the country.

Spearheading the transition to the new club is Hugh Davidson, whose long association with Shillelagh Community Games stretches back over a decade.

Speaking after the Tomnafinnoge Athletics Club’s well-attended launch, Hugh said that the club will encourage and increase participation in athletics by all members of the community.

“The new club will increase the opportunities for more people from the area to take part in athletics events,” Hugh explained. “Under the Community Games structure, the club only catered for children aged 5 to 15, so it was very limited in that way. The number of events our members could do were also limited to just a handful.

“The biggest frustration for us was not being able to offer our members anything once they had passed the age of 15. Now, being an Athletics Ireland affiliated club, our age range is increased from 7 all the way up to 99, so adults can also now compete around the county and the country.”

With the lure of new competitions and a broader public appeal, Hugh expects membership of the Tomnafinnoge Athletics Club to take off over the coming weeks. Although the club currently have 30 registered members, Hugh believes that a large proportion of existing Shillelagh Community Games will make the transition, along with a swathe of new faces from the locality.

“At the moment we have 30 registered members, but we have the potential to transfer all of the current members of the Shillelagh Community Games into the new club. We have the potential for another 80 members there, and substantially more if you consider new members from the locality who now have a club and competitions they’re eligible to join.

“We have our Facebook page and a number of friends who let the public know about the launch, so we’re trying to get the word out there. Once we go through the registration process with the new members, we’ll see the numbers grow.

“I just want to thank Mick ‘Dooley’ Nolan, who was the Team Manager for Shillelagh Community Games when I arrived, along with Chairman Alan O’Callaghan. If it wasn’t for their commitment and drive over the last few years, we wouldn’t have been able to transition to the Tomnafinnoge Athletics Club.

“Thanks to Billy Porter, Chairperson of Athletics Wicklow, who was there on the day of our launch.”

Also in attendance at last week’s launch was Cathaoirleach of the Baltinglass Municipal District, Cllr John Mullen. Overjoyed at seeing local athletics being developed in Wicklow, Cllr Mullen said:

“I was delighted to attend the launch of Tomnafinnoge Athletics Club. This is brilliant community spirit in action, that is going to provide athletics for all age groups. Well done to the committee for this new addition to the sporting world of south and west Wicklow.”