New website for Wicklow greenways launched

Michael Nicholson, Breege Kilkenny, Caroline Fox, Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy, Cathaoirleach, Wicklow County Council, Emer O’Gorman, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council and Sheena Hubbard pictured at the launch of the Greenways website.

Wicklow County Council has announced the launch of a new website dedicated to providing comprehensive information on three upcoming Wicklow greenway projects.

The user-friendly online platform, found at wicklowgreenways.ie, aims to engage and inform residents, visitors, and cycling enthusiasts about the exciting developments in Wicklow's outdoor recreational infrastructure.

The new website will serve as a central hub for all things related to the three forthcoming Wicklow Greenway projects: the Blessington eGreenway, the Arklow to Shillelagh Greenway and the Wicklow to Greystones Greenway.

While these transformative projects are at various stages of planning, they hold great potential to enhance the county's connectivity, promote sustainable tourism and encourage a healthy lifestyle. The website offers an ideal platform to keep the public informed and engaged as the projects progress.

Visitors to the website will find a wealth of information about each greenway, including detailed maps, project timelines and key features that make them unique. The website will also feature updates on planning progress, upcoming events, and opportunities for public feedback and participation.

Speaking about the launch of the website, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy, highlighted the positive impact the Greenways will have on the local economy, saying: “These greenway projects hold great promise for boosting tourism in Wicklow. We believe that they will encourage residents and visitors alike to embrace the outdoors, fostering a healthier and happier community in Wicklow.”

Emer O’Gorman, Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, stated: “The new website is an important milestone in our efforts to establish Wicklow as a premier destination for greenway enthusiasts.

“While these projects are at various planning stages, we believe that showcasing their potential will generate excitement and encourage community engagement. We encourage everyone to visit the website and stay updated on the progress.”

Michael Nicholson, Director of Service, Wicklow County Council, added: “We are dedicated to creating opportunities for people to connect with nature and lead active lifestyles, in line with Wicklow County Council’s goals set out in the Wicklow Outdoor Recreation Strategy.

“The Wicklow Greenways projects, even in their early planning stages, play a significant role in achieving these goals.”