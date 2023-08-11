New ‘borrow box’ offering free toys at Wicklow beach

Volunteers from the Arklow Coast Care group have launched a new ‘borrow box’ at Arklow’s South Beach that invites children (and adults) to take a loan of toys and games to enjoy on the golden sands.

Located at the lifeguard hut on South Beach, the ‘leave a toy, take a toy’ box includes buckets and spades, balls and all manner of beach-friendly toys.

Delighted to have the box in situ for the busy summer season, Arklow Coast Care Chair Nathalie St Sevin said: “Eileen, one of our volunteers, had seen other groups doing similar initiatives on their beaches, and we kind of just ‘borrowed’ the idea!

“The thinking behind it is that if you’re bringing your child or children to the beach on a nice day or are just popping by for a visit, and you don’t have anything for them to play with, the kids (or adults mind you) can borrow what they like and play away to their heart's content.

“Whether you’re a local or someone visiting Arklow as a tourist, it’s open for everyone to take advantage of it. We would just ask that you return the toys once you’re finished with them.

“The borrow box is a bit of a mixed bag of things. We actually put out a call to the local social media groups to see if anyone had any toys lying around that they were looking to get rid of. Buckets, balls – whatever people have – they can drop them into the box as they come and go.”

Lisa Rose explores Arklow Coast Care's new 'borrow box' as grandmother and volunteer Rachel St Sevin Harmon looks on.

The tireless Arklow Coast Care volunteers meet every Thursday at 1.30 p.m. to clean and maintain the beaches and waterways across the seaside town.

The group are currently gearing up for a huge cleanup of Ennereilly Beach on Thursday, August 17, and Nathalie hopes to have a huge turnout of litter pickers and volunteers on the day.

“The beaches have been quite busy when the weather has been good, and there’s been plenty of cleaning to be done,” Nathalie continued.

“We generally cover all of South Beach, then along the pier and up around by the harbour. My own mother, Rachel, has been involved for seven or eight years now, and there’s a really dedicated core of people who are just so committed to keeping our beaches clean.

“We meet as a group every Thursday at 1.30 p.m., and there are also people who can’t make it on that day, who cover along the duckpond area, down by The Cove beach and Roadstone. We try to cover any kind of waterway really.

“We also link in with groups further up the coast. Corey Bateman from Coast Care organises the beach clean-up on Ennereilly Beach, and they do such a fantastic job there.

“We have a big clean up coming up there soon, on Saturday, August 17 at 11 a.m. with the Arklow & Wicklow Volunteer Centre. We hope to have plenty of people on the day and to get through a lot of work.

“All are welcome to attend, and we’ll look forward to seeing you there!”