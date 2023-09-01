New Arklow community group seek nominees ahead of inaugural awards evening

The newly-established Arklow Community Excellence (ACE) voluntary group have launched a campaign seeking nominees for their upcoming awards, which will acknowledge the contributions of local community and volunteer organisations.

On November 18, members of the volunteer-led ACE community group, which seeks to build a network of volunteer and community groups in Arklow, will welcome outstanding organisations and groups to the Arklow Bay Hotel for an evening to remember.

Launching the ‘ACE Awards’ campaign this week, ACE have already contacted 40 local groups and is now reaching out to volunteer and community groups in Arklow town to seek nominations from across the spectrum of volunteers, community scheme workers, clubs, societies and community-based organisations.

Ballot boxes for nominations are available in 12 locations around Arklow town from September 1, and anyone from the local public can nominate by filling in the paper ballot and simply dropping it into the boxes.

ACE is the brainchild of three local volunteers, Stephen Tierney, Tammy Byrne and Cleo Russell, who collectively share a common aspiration to profile the exceptional work carried on within the community.

Speaking ahead of the awards, Cleo Russell, PRO and ACE volunteer, said: “This is our first event, and we are encouraging the Arklow public to participate in the ballot to recognise the sterling contribution made by volunteers, community workers and groups in Arklow.”

Stephen Tierney, ACE Chairperson, added: “There are certain people who give their all to a cause without any expectation of a return, and it’s important that, as a community that benefits from their efforts, we recognise the outstanding contribution made by individual volunteers and those go the extra mile in our community groups. This is the main purpose behind the ACE awards.

“The awards promise to be an exciting opportunity for local participating groups to build linkages within the community in our public fair /networking opportunity, which runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Next in the line-up will be a novel sustainable fashion show co-ordinated by Tammy Byrne, with local charity shops competing for awards across several fashion categories. Rounding off the evening is the official awards’ celebration with Devin Reardon as Master of Ceremonies.”

For further information, to participate in the awards, or to volunteer to help or sponsor the myriad of activities, please email aceawardsarklow@gmail.com