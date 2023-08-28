Milestones reached as Arklow wastewater project charges ahead

The Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant is on track to hit its projected 2025 completion date.

After reaching several significant milestones in the Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant project, Uisce Éireann has reaffirmed its commitment to seeing the €139 million development come to fruition.

Almost two busy years of construction have resulted in approximately 80 per cent of the works to the sewer network completed along the north and south quays, with more than 1.8 km of new sewers already installed and all tunnelling works completed.

Once the sewer network phase of the project has been completed early next year, works will be confined to the new Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant site, further reducing noise and traffic restrictions.

The project will bring environmental protection and improved water quality in the River Avoca for angling, water sports and marine life. It will also act as a catalyst for housing and support economic growth and development in the town.

Once completed, the Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant will eliminate the equivalent of 14,000 wheelie bins per day of untreated wastewater entering the Avoca River and will support economic and social development for homes and businesses.

Speaking about the benefits, Paul Fallon, Portfolio Manager at Uisce Éireann, said: “This project once completed will end the unacceptable practice of discharging untreated sewage into the Avoca River. The Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant project demonstrates how Uisce Éireann is delivering infrastructure that is critical for the health and economy of communities across Wicklow and Ireland.

“The provision of adequate wastewater treatment, in a manner that protects the natural environment and subsequently our health, is essential to the growth and development of this beautiful town.

“Uisce Éireann would like to thank the people of Arklow for their continued support and cooperation while we progress this important project.

“This project represents another major milestone in Uisce Éireann’s capital investment journey to end the unacceptable practice of discharging untreated sewage into our waterways and sea,” Paul continued.

“60 per cent of all raw sewage discharges by volume have been eliminated since the establishment of Uisce Éireann, and Arklow is the largest remaining town without treatment.

“The commencement of this project and the progress made throughout 2022 and 2023 means that we are on track to eliminate the vast majority of raw sewage discharges in Ireland by 2025.”