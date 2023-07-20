Mary Coughlan wows residents at Wicklow nursing home

Gerald Peregrine Cello (centre) and singer Mary Coughlan (right) entertain residents and visitors at the Asgard Lodge Nursing Home in Arklow.

There was a fantastic buzz of excitement at the Asgard Lodge Nursing Home in Arklow when Mary Coughlan and the ‘Mobile Music Machine’ visited for an afternoon of singing, dancing and all the cake residents could eat.

Residents and visitors enjoyed refreshments and basked in the musical performances as the members of the supremely talented Mobile Music Machine and popular singer Mary Coughlan put on a show to remember.

The Mobile Music Machine is an initiative which delivers concerts to the grounds of residential care homes, hospitals, psychiatric/disability services, daycare centres and direct provision centres.

A spokesperson for Asgard Lodge Nursing Home said they felt privileged that the nursing home was selected to host the concert, adding: “A special thank you from both our residents and staff members at Asgard Lodge Nursing Home to the truly fantastic Mobile Music Machine and especially to Mary Coughlan and Gerald Peregrine Cello, who brought magic, light and spirit to a wet summer's day.

“You are exceptionally gifted individuals whose generosity and warmth are never taken for granted and so very much appreciated.

“A special thank you to Sonia Urumese in our activities team and our kitchen, who had Asgard Lodge Nursing Home rocking with decor and content with every kind of sweet treat one could imagine. Simply amazing!

“A special mention to our tireless staff members who just never disappoint. On days like this one, you always manage to go that extra mile and care for those who matter most, our residents.”