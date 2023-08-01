Man in his 40s hospitalised after ‘shocking’ daylight attack in Arklow

Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident on Doyle's Lane in Arklow on Thursday evening. Photo: Micheal Kelly

Investigations are ongoing after a man in his 40s was hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries in a “shocking” daylight assault in the centre of Arklow town on Thursday evening.

The alleged assault took place at 5.25 p.m. on Doyle’s Lane, between Lower Main Street and South Quay, where reports suggest that two to three ambulances and two garda patrol cars attended the scene, with the injured party rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin.

A report issued by the Garda Press Office stated: “Gardaí received a report of an alleged assault that occurred at approximately 5.25 p.m. on Thursday, July 27 on Doyle’s Lane in Arklow, County Wicklow.

“One man aged in his 40s was conveyed to St Vincent’s University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

“No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing, and there are no further updates at this time.”

Reacting to the incident, Arklow Councillors have conveyed their shock at the incident happening during the afternoon in such a central location, lined with residential buildings.

“Doyle’s Lane would have a decent amount of footfall, there are a couple of pubs around there, and it’s not far from the centre of town,” Cllr Sylvester Bourke said.

“It’s fairly shocking that something like this would happen during the day in such a busy part of the town, where there are residential buildings, and there could be children or anyone walking around the area.

“Hopefully, the person in question is not seriously injured and is doing okay. I wish them a speedy recovery.”

Equally perturbed by the incident, Cllr Peir Leonard added: “I’ve just come back from a meeting of the Drugs Task Force, and to hear of an incident like this rings true with a lot of the issues we have covered.

“For something like this to happen in broad daylight, in such a central part of the town, really is quite shocking. Not that incidents like this wouldn’t be at any time or anywhere, but it just goes to show you how that nasty world is rearing its head yet again.”