Long-awaited Arklow bus shelter to be completed next week

Cllr Pat Fitzgerald has confirmed that a long-overdue bus shelter at the Knockmore southbound stop on the Wexford Road will be delivered within the next month and a half.

Having repeatedly raised the need for the shelter at district meetings, Cllr Fitzgerald was delighted to announce that the project has almost been brought to completion.

“I've been fighting for this for quite some time, so I‘m glad to say work has commenced and will be completed next week,” Cllr Fitzgerald said.

“It’s the last stop heading south out of Arklow and there are a lot of people that use the Wexford and Expressway buses that service it. There’s a big population in that area, with plenty of people who travel to Gory and Wexford, and they have been standing out in the rain and all kinds of conditions.

“It has been a long time coming, to put it mildly, but I’m delighted it’s nearly done.”