Local talent set to shine at Arklow heritage exhibition

The 'Heritage of Arklow: Art Exhibition' will launch in Arklow Library on Tuesday, July 11 and continue throughout the month of July.

Talented members of the 402 Art Collective have announced that their new ‘Heritage of Arklow: Art Exhibition’ will be held in Arklow Library throughout July.

Launching on Tuesday, July 11 at 6 p.m., the highly-anticipated exhibition, which is hosted in partnership with Arklow Town Team, will showcase the best in local talent and explore the rich heritage and history of Arklow and County Wicklow.

Featuring diverse mediums and styles, the exhibition pays tribute to Wicklow's cultural legacy and natural beauty. Visitors will be captivated by artwork inspired by ancient sites, vibrant traditions and the spirit of Arklow, gaining an appreciation of the area's history and artistic expression.

There will be a series of interactive events, workshops, and educational programs accompanying the exhibition as part of an exciting local ‘Medieval Arklow Mural Project’, which will take place on Abbey Lane over the coming weeks and months and is funded by Creative Ireland, Wicklow County Council, Lawpro and SSE Renewables.

The first of these sessions will take place in Abbey Lane, as part of the Arklow Seabreeze Festival, on Saturday, July 15 at 11 a.m. The session will feature local artists, Arklow historian Jim Rees and community archaeologist Yvonne Whitty.

The 402 Art Collective celebrates diversity and fosters creativity through exhibitions, performances, and educational programs. It provides a platform for artists to showcase their work and connect with a broader audience, building an inclusive artistic community.

For more information email collective402@gmail.com, theshedsgallery@gmail.com or call 087 4323856.