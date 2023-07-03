Local produce to take centre stage at Tinahely agricultural show

Catherine Swan, Phyllis Mates, Florence Dagg, Tom Byrne , Isobel Johnson and Miriam Osbourne at the Launch of the Wicklow IFA 'Food from our Farms' exhibition in Tinahely. Photo: Joe Byrne

Dedicated members from the IFA Farm Family Committee gathered to promote the ‘Food from our Farms’ exhibition, which will showcase the produce of Wicklow farmers at the upcoming Tinahely Agricultural Show on Monday, August 7.

Catherine Swan, Phyllis Mates, Isobel Johnson, Miriam Osbourne and Florence Dagg from IFA farm families were joined by IFA Chair Tom Byrne recently to promote the highly popular Food from our Farms marquee.

Mr Byrne also presented long-serving IFA member Florence, who has served as County Secretary, County Treasurer and has represented Wicklow at a national level, with an honorary, lifetime membership to the farming organisation.

Dating back to 1935, the historic Tinahely Agricultural show attracts over 20,000 visitors annually and has steadily grown to become one of the largest and most celebrated agricultural shows in Ireland.

This year’s highlights include the Best of Wicklow Exhibition, the IFA Food Village, trade stands, quilt displays, a pets corner, baby show, a funfair for the kids, vintage, crafts, pony games, show jumping, livestock, goats, machinery displays and much much more.

The live country music line-up is top class, with Tinahely CCE and Caroline Fleming School of Irish Dance, Theresa and The Stars, Stacey Breen, Neon River and county music star Derek Ryan and his band all set to perform.

There will also be the usual competitions, covering categories including equestrian, cattle, goats, sheep, dogs, poultry and many others.

“We in the Farm Families are an IFA group that aims to promote and advertise the foods that can be produced on our farms each year,” Florence said.

"The Tinahely show is definitely the biggest agricultural event in Wicklow and one of the biggest in the country. A lot of work goes into it and a lot has to happen to make it run smoothly.

“We came together recently to promote the Food from our Farms tent at the Tinahely Show IFA, which will be bigger and better than ever this year.

“We’ll have 30 stalls showcasing everything from bread, cakes, BBQ, lamb products, vegetables, honey, cheese – you name it, it’s all there!

“Most people who produce food in the county will be there and it’s a great shop window for Wicklow’s food.​​​​​​ We can’t wait to get going again this year.”