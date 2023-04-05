Around the Districts: Carnew, Kiltegan, Knockananna and Tinahely

Yvonne Hall and Ada Lacey at the coffee morning in The Courthouse Arts Centre, Tinahely in aid of The Irish Cancer Society.

GAA Lotto

Carnew GAA lotto was not won numbers were 2, 12, 14, 22; lucky dips were Conal McCrea and John Doyle, Croneyhorn; the next draw is 10th April and the jackpot is €13,000.

Sympathy

Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and relatives of George Barnes, Dublin/Coolfancy who died recently.

Split the Pot

The lucky winner of our split the pot draw for Scoil Aodan Naofa Carnew was Donna Moynihan, who won €310. Congratulations. Our seller’s prize winners who won Easter eggs were Lucy McCarthy, Lexi Oliver, Jack Byrne, Calam Moynihan, Billy Kinsella. Our next split the pot draw takes place Friday 21st April. Happy Easter to all in the school community

Coláiste Bhríde Split the Pot

Congratulations to this week’s Split the Pot winner - Saoirse Doyle, Kilcavan Carnew. The seller’s prize was awarded to Ciaran Somers, Coláiste Bhríde.

The winner of the Easter hamper was Louise Joyce, Carnew. Congratulations to Angela Macken, Philip Dunne, Joan Doran and Layton O’Neill who all won easter eggs.

Ballyellis NS Split the Pot

Winner of Split the Pot today Friday 31st March was The Murphy Family, Drummond – winning €240. Winners of the Easter Bunny Hampers were James Doyle, Castlewhite and Ciarán Keane, Ballytarsna. Split the Pot envelopes can be had from any parent in the school or by calling into the school. Many thanks to everyone for your support. It is much appreciated.

Men on the Move

The instructor for the Men on the Move Programme will provide advice and demonstrate a range of physical exercises to improve core strength and mobility. This will take place in Carnew, Sports field on Thursday April 6, Monday and Thursday, April 17, and 20, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. This free trial of the activities (outdoor, weather permitting) is the first step to improve muscle strength.

Social Dance in Askamore

Next dance in Askamore Hall Y25 F6D8 is on Friday, April 7. Music by Declan Aungier. Doors open 9 p.m. Dancing starts at 9.30 p.m. Admission e10. Refreshments served. Looking forward to seeing you all.

Askamore hall

Pilates in Askamore Hall on Wednesday mornings at 9 a.m.

Zumba in Askamore Hall on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.

Dance lessons with Steps and Styles in Askamore Hall Wednesdays at 8.30 p.m. No partner needed. Beginners welcome.

Our Easter Egg Hunt is on Monday, April 10. Join us for a fun day in Le Cheile Park at 2 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance.

Holy Week Ceremonies

The following are the times for Masses for Holy Week.

Holy Thursday: ​Coolfancy 5.30 p.m.; ​​Shillelagh 6.30 p.m.; ​​Carnew 7.30 p.m.; Askamore 6.30 p.m.,; Kilrush 8 p.m.

Good Friday​: Tomacork 1.30 p.m.; ​​Carnew 3 p.m.; ​​Coolfancy 4.30 p.m.; ​​Shillelagh 7.30 p.m.; Askamore 5 p.m.; Kilrush 3 p.m.

Holy Saturday​: Coolfancy 5.30 p.m.; ​​Shillelagh 6.45 p.m.; ​​Carnew 8 p.m.; Askamore 6 p.m.; Kilrush 7.30 p.m. Stations of the cross at 7.30 p.m. in Kilrush.

Easter Sunday​: Tomacork 9 a.m.; Coolfancy 10 a.m.; Carnew 11 a.m.; Askamore 11 a.m.; Kilrush 10 a.m.

Penitential service on Wednesday, April 5, in Askamore at 7 p.m., Kilrush 8 p.m.

GAA club rooms

The meeting room in the club house is available for meetings, etc if you would like to book please contact Niamh at 087 7702498.

Craft class

Craft classes continue on Tuesday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in CARNEW Community Care please come along if you are interested or just to spend a few hours with other people and bring your own craft.

Stories from Sliabh Bhuí–Creative Writing Project

Askamore Community Council is interested in offering an opportunity for Creative Writing in our local area.

Writer-Facilitator Sylvia Cullen approached the group to suggest a six-week project followed by a launch, gathering together a series of stories from the environs of Sliabh Bhuí and beyond.

An application is being considered, to be made under Wexford Co. Council’s Creative Communities Scheme. This scheme covers the writer’s fee, with Askamore covering ‘in kind’ costs, as well as the cash cost of printing a booklet if desired.

Participants will be adults who are keen to try their hand at memoir writing. No previous experience is necessary!

When this idea was put to several of the local community groups, there was a very positive response from members with a strong expression of interest in the project.

Timeline: during May/June 2023, over a six-week period, we will host the proposed series of Creative Writing Workshops at the Community Hall in Askamore, on Monday mornings.

Aim: Producing a new collection of memoir writing, will be our main goal.

Workshops: This series of workshops is an exciting opportunity for people who live in the Askamore area. Participants will each decide on a story they wish to write and receive guidance, help and encouragement along the way–sharing their own particular take on life in the locality. Participants will be free to choose their own theme, writing style and story setting contemporary or historical.

Celebration: Our aim is to gather all the new writing together in a specially-designed booklet, which will be launched at an inclusive public event. Please contact 0852156848.

Tinahely Craft Market

Tinahely Craft market is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a fabulous variety of locally handmade crafts including needlework, handmade soaps and candles, macrame, beaded jewellery heirloom quilts made from recycled fabrics and many more crafts. we have new pastel paintings in, done by Iryna who also does pet portraits. Come in and check them out.

KILTEGAN

Tulip display in Patthana

The 2023 open season at Patthana Garden kicks off in a blaze of colour with a tulip display on Sunday, April 9 from noon until 5 p.m. The garden will open every Sunday (12-5 p.m.) thereafter until the first Sunday in October. Tea/Coffee and home-baked cakes will be served on vintage china in their newly added café. Book your ticket online: patthanagardenireland.com (€7).

The designer of the garden, T.J. Maher, has also written his first book ‘Grounded in the Garden–An artist’s guide to creating a beautiful garden in harmony with nature’ due to be published by Pimpernel Press this month.

Rathdangan Play

Order your tickets now for the Rathdangan Drama group production of Poor Jimmy by PG O’Dea taking place on Fri/Sat/Sun April 14, 15, 16 and the following weekend on April 21, 22, 23

Tickets are on sale now. You can contact Tess at 087 6173879, or Angela at 0876440751, Paul at 0876907044 or Filie at 085 1009244.

KNOCKANANNA

Hall AGM

The AGM of Knockananna Hall Committee will be held on Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m.

Tidy Towns

Thanks to all who supported our first boot sale of the year last Saturday. Over the coming weeks the volunteers will be getting out around the village to clean up. We are always looking for help so if you have an hour or two to spare please come along to give a hand.

TINAHELY

Church notes

Kilaveney/Crossbridge Easter Ceremonies.

Thursday 6th April: Crossbridge 6pm. Kilaveney 7.30pm. Kilaveney Church remains open for private prayer until 11 pm Thursday.

Good Friday: 12 Noon–Stations of Cross from Tiinahely Village to Killaveney Church. Our Lord’s Passion: Kilaveney 3pm–Crossbridge 5pm; Killaveney 6pm–Reflection and Private Prayer

Holy Saturday: Crossbridge 6 pm Kilaveney 7.30 pm

Easter Sunday: Dawn Mass Outdoor if weather permits at 6 am at Kilaveney Church; Crossbridge 9 am and Kilaveney 10 am

All ceremonies are available to watch on http://kilaveneyparish.ie. Please check out Kilaveney Parish Facebook Page to stay updated.

Dance Classes

Join us for dance classes every Thursday night at Crossridge Community Hall (note change of venue). Jive, Line Dancing, Waltz, Foxtrot, Quickstep. From 7pm to 8.30pm. Beginners & Advanced. No Partners needed. All Welcome.

Craft Market

Men’s Shed

Tinahely Men’s Shed welcome new members from Tinahely and all surrounding areas. We are open Tuesday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For further info ring 086 1040008 or email tonylundberg3@gmail.com.

Dog owners

To those that walk their pets on leash, a big thank you. To those that don’t please be aware you are endangering the future of the walks for the wider community. The Railway Walk and extension have a strict rule that dogs must be on leash and no dogs are permitted on any of the looped walks. Please remember to bring a bag to pick up the poop.

Your news

If you have an upcoming event in the Tinahely area and surrounds. Please email details to us at tinahelynotes@gmail.com. It’s a great way for people to see your event.