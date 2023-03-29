Around the Districts: Carnew, Donard, Dunlavin, Knockananna and Tinahely

Scór na nÓg

The Leinster semi final of Scór na nÓg Scor Na Nog will take place on this Sunday 2nd April at 2pm in St Bridget’s Hall Carnew good luck to all who are taking part especially all who are representing Wicklow and Carnew in The Recitation and the Novelty act.

Split the Pot

The lucky winner of our split the pot draw for Scoil Aodan Naofa Carnew was Bob Jordan, who won €236. Congratulations. Our seller’s prize winners were Matthew Kinnear, Nadia Zambrucka and Lucy Kennedy.

Our next draw takes place next Friday 31st March. Thank you for your continued support.

Ballyellis NS

Winner of Split the Pot on Thursday, March 16, is Tommy Byrne, Kiltilahane – winning €115. Winner on March 24 was John and Josie Kinsella, Drummond - winning €145. Split the Pot envelopes can be had from any parent in the school or by calling into the school. Many thanks to everyone for your support, it is much appreciated.

We are currently accepting enrolment applications for junior infants starting in September 2023. Please contact the school at 053 9426159 or email the school at ballyellisns@gmail.com to receive an enrolment form.

Mobile Garda Station

Askamore Mobile Garda Station will be in The Hall on Thursday 30th March from 11am to 12 noon. All welcome.

Askamore Text Alert

The Askamore Text Alert List for 2023 is being finalised. Thank you to everyone who has joined. If you would like to be part of this group please pay €10 to Paddy Byrne, Stacy Gilbert, Noeleen Deegan, Brian Buttle or The Hall Office before the end of March. Thank you.

Pilates

Pilates by Finches fitness every Wednesday morning in Askamore Hall at 9am. In Colaiste Bhride Carnew on Friday at 6.45pm followed by fitness class at 8pm

A Pilates class also takes place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7pm book by going into K Pilates.

Zumba

Zumba every Wednesday evening in Askamore Hall at 7pm

St Patrick’s Day Parade

Congratulations to everyone who took part in the parade and especially to all who entered floats and to everyone who helped on the day,and to all who turned out to look despite the weather, it was greatly appreciated .

The winners were Best overall entry (The Pat Doran perpetual cup) and the judges choice award Carnew Community art group. Most entertaining Gaps Art Festival. Most Topical Nolan agri contracting. Best walking group Carnew Emmet’s GAA club , LGFA and camogie. Best youth entry Kathleen Molly. Best window display Carnew Library. Well done to all.

Stories from Sliabh Bhuí–Creative Writing Project

Askamore Community Council is interested in offering an opportunity for Creative Writing in our local area.

Writer-Facilitator Sylvia Cullen approached the group to suggest a six-week project followed by a launch, gathering together a series of stories from the environs of Sliabh Bhuí and beyond.

An application is being considered, to be made under Wexford Co. Council’s Creative Communities Scheme. This scheme covers the writer’s fee, with Askamore covering ‘in kind’ costs, as well as the cash cost of printing a booklet if desired.

Participants will be adults who are keen to try their hand at memoir writing. No previous experience is necessary!

When this idea was put to several of the local community groups, there was a very positive response from members with a strong expression of interest in the project.

Timeline: during May/June 2023, over a six-week period, we will host the proposed series of Creative Writing Workshops at the Community Hall in Askamore, on Monday mornings.

Aim: Producing a new collection of memoir writing, will be our main goal.

Workshops: This series of workshops is an exciting opportunity for people who live in the Askamore area. Participants will each decide on a story they wish to write and receive guidance, help and encouragement along the way–sharing their own particular take on life in the locality. Participants will be free to choose their own theme, writing style and story setting contemporary or historical.

Celebration: Our aim is to gather all the new writing together in a specially-designed booklet, which will be launched at an inclusive public event. Please contact 0852156848.

GAA club room

The meeting room in the club house is available for meetings, etc if you would like to book please contact Niamh on 0877702498

Craft class

Craft classes continue on Tuesday afternoons from 2-4pm in Carnew Community Care please come along if you are interested or just to spend a few hours with other people and bring your own craft. All welcome.

Baby girl

Congratulations to Gavin and Maire Nolan on the birth of their daughter.

Tinahely Craft Market

Tinahely Craft market is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a fabulous variety of locally handmade crafts including needlework, handmade soaps and candles, macrame, beaded jewellery heirloom quilts made from recycled fabrics and many more crafts. we have new pastel paintings in, done by Iryna who also does pet portraits. Come in and check them out.

DONARD

Easter GAA Camp

Donard/Glen GAA is hosting an Easter Camp in Jim Mills Memorial Park on Wed. 12th and Thursday 13th. April from10am to 1pm. Cost €30 for one child, €50 for two, €60 for three children or more. Booking in advance is required. Payment taken on the first morning of the camp.

Please bring packed lunch/drink, raincoat and gumshields. Please contact Helen Eager on 0876470422 for further information

Drama

On Saturday 1st April, 8pm, Ballymore Eustace Drama Society will perform The Lonesome West, by Martin McDonagh, in Donard Community Hall. Admission €12 payable at the door. Concessions available for Senior Citizens.

Football Club Notes

There was no winner of the jackpot last week, so it now stands at €17,700. There were five match three winners; John Dawson, Danny Fitzpatrick, Joe Byrne, Eddie Eager and Sinead Murphy. The next draw will take place in Davidstown on Monday, 27th. March, at 9pm.

Our Intermediate Team travelled to Annacurra 0n Saturday last to play the locals in the Senior League Div.2. We had a full squad for the game and they played a good hour’s football. They were unlucky to lose by a slender margin.

Duck Race

The annual Tidy Towns Duck Race will take place at the Mill Bridge on Easter Sunday, 9th. April at 3pm. Sheets of ducks are available in local shops and pubs and from Tidy Town’s members. Don’t forget to go along and cheer your ducks home.

DUNLAVIN

St Nicholas of Myra Easter Timetable

Holy Thursday 6th April 2023 - 8.00pm Good Friday 0th April 2023 – 3.00pm & 8.00pm Easter Saturday 8th April 2023 – Vigil 10.00pm Easter Sunday 9th April 2023 – 10.00am & 12.00 Noon Wishing you all a very Happy Easter from Fr. Douglas and the Parish Team St. Nicholas Of Myra Dunlavin Timetable For Holy Week And Easter 2023 Vigil Mass Saturday 08th April, 10.00pm Palm Sunday – 2nd April Sunday Masses 10.00am & 12.00 Noon – Palms blessed at all Masses

Monday 3rd April – Mass at 10.00am Tuesday – 04th April – Mass at 8.00pm Followed by Sacrament of Penance Holy Thursday – 06th April Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 8.00pm Watch and Pray – 9.00pm – 10.00pm Good Friday – 07th April Stations of the Cross – 3.00pm Solemn Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ with Holy Communion – 8.00pm Holy Saturday - 08th April – Easter Vigil – 10.00pm Easter Sunday – 09th April – Mass at 10.00am & 12.00 Noon.

Well Done

Well done to Paul O’Toole and his wife Breda who travelled to New York to take part in the St Patrick’s day parade. He joined up with members of the Deegan family to march under the Wicklow Banner.

Sympathy

Sympathy to Margaret Curry and family (Kilcullen Street) on the recent death of her sister Kathleen Dooley. Kathleen’s funeral took place in Castledermot, may she rest in peace.

Culture Bus

The Culture Bus will visit Mount Congreve Gardens, Waterford on April 16th leaving Dunlavin at 11am. The gardens consist of “70 acres of beautiful gardens 10 minutes from Waterford City, featuring one of the largest plant collections in Ireland. There are 16 km of walking paths to explore and enjoy. Mount Congreve Gardens offers a wonderful day out for all of the family. There is a Cafe and shop on site with lots of outdoor seating at the Garden . Please telephone 0879693960.

Culture Bus

The culture bus will leave Dunlavin to travel to Dublin on April 22nd at 11am, some people are going to Bord Gais Theatre for the Four Seasons concert with Vladmir Jablokov and 45 piece orchestra at 3pm. Please book your own tickets if you wish to attend the concert, otherwise just book to travel on the bus. Phone 087 9693960.

Concert

Donard/Dunlavin Meals and Wheels will host a fundraising Concert on Easter Sunday April 9th at 7pm in St Nicholas of Myra Church. The Celtic Brothers (Willoughby’s) will perform. Tickets will be on sale over the next few weeks at € 25. Your support would be appreciated. Enquiries to 0879693960.

Arts Festival

The 40th Annual Festival of Arts will take place from Thursday June 15th to Sunday June 18th inclusive. A meeting will take place on Saturday April 1st at 12 noon in Rathsallagh Golf Club.

Date for your Diary

Dunlavin Graveyard Mass will take place on Sunday, August 13th at 7pm. Please let family and friends know. Thank you.

AFC Scratch

Recent winner the soccer first score scratch cards was Breda Walsh. Thanks to everyone who supports this fundraiser each week.

KNOCKANANNA

Craft & Boot Sale

The Tidy Towns craft and boot sale will return on 1st April at Knockananna Hall. Doors open at 8am. €10 per pitch. No need to book just come along on the day. The committee have two lovely hampers and more prizes for the raffle. Teas, coffees and lovely treats available.

TINAHELY

ICA Guild news

The ICA held their guild meeting in the Courthouse Art Centre, Monday March 20. Helen welcomed everyone, gave a vote of Sympathy to Patrica Tyrell on the death of her Aunt Lizzie Grahame and Breda Murphy Secretary read minutes and correspondence from Central Office.

Some members brought in their works of Art from the Pottery class which were beautiful. The Arts and Craft night in the Woodenbridge Hotel on April 24 was discussed.

The competition for the night was an Easter Arrangement which was won by Mary Walsh. Mary O’Connor organised Trash na gCeist for our social Half Hour.

Next meeting is our AGM on April 17 and competition for next month is photography of your 4 legged friend. The meeting closed with a cup of tea.

‘Hello, How Are You?’

You are invited to a free coffee morning at The Courthouse Arts Centre on Thursday March 30 from 10 a.m. to midday. Everyone welcome, bring a friend. Meet the members of the West Wicklow Mental Health Association.

Darkness Into Light - Early Bird rates

Tinahely Darkness Into light 5KM walk will take place on Saturday May 6 at 4 a.m. starting from the Tinahely Community Hall.

The Early Bird reduced rate tickets are available until March 24th. To register go to the Darkness Into Light website https://www.darknessintolight.ie/sign-up. For more information contact tinahely@darknessintolight.ie

Dance Classes

Join us for dance classes every Thursday night at Crossridge Community Hall (note change of venue). Jive, Line Dancing, Waltz, Foxtrot, Quickstep. From 7pm to 8.30pm. Beginners & Advanced. No Partners needed. All Welcome.

Your news

If you have an upcoming event in the Tinahely area and surrounds. Please email details to us at tinahelynotes@gmail.com. It’s a great way for people to see your event.