Around the Districts: Aughrim, Avoca, Carnew, Coolgreany and Shillelagh

Lotto

The numbers drawn in Aughrim Sports Club lotto on Monday, April 3, were 1, 11, 16 and 23. The jackpot was not won. There were two match-three winners: Garrett Byrne and Séamus Lawlor. The jackpot for Monday, April 10, is €2,750. People, who support the weekly lotto are lending support to the local sports clubs who are very much part of the community.

GAA News

Congratulations to the Lambert family who were successful in the Scor Leinster semi-final in Carnew last weekend. They now progress to the Leinster Final in the Wexford Opera house April 16. This group of talented musicians are certainly doing themselves and our club proud.

The club would like to extend our sympathy to the McGuckian family on the sad passing recently of Catherine, a mother to Declan and Grandmother to Shane, Joe Colm and Aisling. May she rest in peace.

Town & Country Market

There are a lot of new marketeers with fantastic product and produce offerings from barista coffee, fresh biscuits, home baked cakes, artisan breads frittatas and sausage rolls, hotdogs, hand made clothing for babies, flower arrangements to beautify homes and work places.

Then there is fresh from the hive honey, scents for the bathroom, lounge and bedroom in various formats. Turned wooden products and hand painted signs, bird boxes and natural healing products. Artisan bread and home bakes plus a beautiful setting to enjoy with the whole family and even to bring along the dog for a walk.

The playground is a fantastic place for the little ones while the New to you Thrift shop offers bargains of all kinds for the whole family. The fishing facility is open and stocked so if fishing is your passion this is the place to be.

Please see @aughrimtownandcountry on Facebook for weekly updates or contact Dave at 083 0349577 if you want to become a Marketeer or need any information regarding the market. We look forward to seeing you all on Saturday between 10: 00-14: 00

Notes Deadline

Items to be included in the Aughrim notes should be emailed to aughrimnotes@gmail.com Do not send attachments.

AVOCA

Avoca Parish

Parish Fundraiser: An Evening of Spring Song At St Mary & Patrick Church Avoca on Friday 21st April at 8pm. Tickets €20 and can be purchased from Hendley’s Shop Avoca, Avoca Pharmacy, Avoca Post Office, Delaney’s Woodenbridge, Kinsella’s Shop Beech Road and Brennan’s Electrical Shop Arklow. Contact Parish Office 0402 31943 for further details

Mass times: Saturday - Templerainey Vigil mass 7pm; Sunday - Barniskey 10am and Avoca 11.30.

Community Employment

Avoca Community Employment have the following vacancies: Arklow Rugby Club Grounds, Maintenance; Ballycoog Church Grounds, Maintenance

Eligibility to participate on CE is generally linked to those who are 21 years or over and in receipt of a qualifying social welfare payment for 1 year or more Please contact Supervisor on Tel 0402 30549 Mobile 089 2047069 or email ann@avocace.com for further information.

Avoca notes

Notes should be emailed to avocacourthouse@gmail.com by 4 p.m. on Sunday.

CARNEW

Sympathy

Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and relatives of Billy Whelan, Valley Heights who died recently and was buried on Monday.

Scór na nÓg

Congratulations to all who took part in Scór na nÓg last weekend in Carnew, good luck to all who got through to the Leinster finals on Sunday 16th April in Wexford especially those representing Wicklow Coolkenno in Rince foirne, Blessington in Amhran aiocht Aonair, Carnew in Nuachleas, Aughrim in ceol uirlise.

Men on the Move

The instructor for the Men on the Move Programme will provide advice and demonstrate a range of physical exercises to improve core strength and mobility. This will take place in Carnew, Sports field on Monday 17th and Thursday 20th April between 10 am and 11 am. This free trial of the activities (outdoor, weather permitting) is the first step to improve muscle strength.

Askamore Hall

Pilates in Askamore Hall on Wednesday mornings at 9am

Zumba in Askamore Hall on Wednesday evenings at 7pm

Dance lessons with Steps & Styles in Askamore Hall Wednesdays at 8.30pm. No partner needed. Beginners welcome

Tinahely Craft Market

Tinahely Craft market is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a fabulous variety of locally handmade crafts including needlework, handmade soaps and candles, macrame, beaded jewellery heirloom quilts made from recycled fabrics and many more crafts. we have new pastel paintings in, done by Iryna who also does pet portraits. Come in and check them out.

COOLGREANY

Folklore Talk

Old Kilnenor Historical Society will host a very interesting talk on Knockbaun and Local Folklore, which will be delivered by Richard Lister in Ballyfad Community Centre on Friday 14th April at 8pm.

Admission €5 for non-members of the society. Tea and Cakes served afterwards.

Garda Pop-up

A Pop up Garda Station will be held on Thursday 20th April in the May Byrne House, Coolgreany from 1pm to 2pm. All forms can be signed, questions answered, and all queries can be dealt with., Please make use of this facility so that it can be kept going for everyone’s benefit.

Birthday

Congratulations and good wishes to Garry Kennedy, Coolgreany who celebrates his 9th birthday on Thursday 13th April. Have a good birthday Garry.

Coolgreany Tidy Towns

Coolgreany needs volunteers to help with the upcoming 2km clean up, spring has arrived and we need all roads to be litter free, please take a walk and fill a bag

There was a recent meeting between Croghan View residents and the Tidy Towns for people to express their views on work that needs to be done, and where a large number of residents attended.

Women’s Health Evening

Castletown Liam Mellows GAA will host a Women’s Health Evening on Wednesday April 19th from 8pm-10pm at the Clubhouse. All aspects of women’s health will be covered and speakers include Dr Sandra Clare, Miriam Rowlands physiotherapist Ann Lacey who will cover herbal medicine. All welcome.

Coolgreany Drama Group

John B. Keane’s ‘The Year of the Hiker’ will be performed by Coolgreany Drama at St Mogue’s Hall, Inch, on Tuesday April 25th, Wednesday 26th, Thursday 27th and Saturday 29th at 8pm.

Directed by Maggie Murphy, this play tells the tale of a man, Hiker Lacey, who returns home on his daughter’s wedding day and seeks forgiveness from the family he walked out on 20 years previously to take to the roads.

One of John B. Keane’s most poignant plays, The Year of the Hiker shows how a family searches for answers as they try to come to terms with their feelings about how the ‘Prodigal Father’, the Hiker, abandoned them to fend for themselves 20 years previously. It’s a play that sensitively explores loss, love and hate, abandonment and family ties.

The cast is Hiker Lacey - Ned Dempsey; Freda - Denise Moules; Simey Lacey - Alex Murphy; Kate Lacey - Norah Finn; Joe Lacey - Michael Condren; Mary Lacey - Ciara Spellman and Willy Dolly - Stephen Finn.

Tickets, including refreshments, are €12 - pay at the door.

Local Notes

Please forward all notes for the local paper to me by 6pm on Sunday evening by E-mail or Phone 087-4605166, or danken9@gmail.com

SHILLELAGH

Dance Classes

Join us for dance classes every Wednesday night at Shillelagh Courthouse. Jive, Line Dancing, Waltz, Foxtrot, Quickstep. From 8pm to 9.30pm. Beginners & Advanced. No Partners needed. All Welcome.

Tinahely Craft Market

Tinahely Craft market is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a fabulous variety of locally handmade crafts including needlework, handmade soaps and candles, macrame, beaded jewellery heirloom quilts made from recycled fabrics and many more crafts. we have new pastel paintings in, done by Iryna who also does pet portraits. Come in and check them out.