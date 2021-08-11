Around the Districts: Aughrim, Avoca and Coolgreany-Johnstown

Jack, Róisín, William and Jemma Sherwood with their dog Toby out and about in Arklow.

AUGHRIM

Lotto

The numbers 15, 17, 18 and 20 were drawn in the Aughrim Sports Club lotto on Monday, August 2, The jackpot was not won. There were five match-three winners: Cathal Lawlor, Alison, Zoe and Becky c/o Gossy, Mary Byrne, The O’Loughlin family, Tinakilly, Caoimhe Byrne (on line). The jackpot for Monday, August 9, will be €2,300.

People now have the facility to do the Aughrim Sports Club lotto online. Just go to clubforce.com Aughrim Sports club lotto and take it from there. The weekly lotto supports Aughrim camogie club, Aughrim GAA club, Aughrim Rangers Soccer club and Aughrim sports complex. People, who support the weekly lotto are lending support to the local sports clubs who are very much part of the community.

Pilates Al Fresco

New outdoor pilates classes have started for the summer in a pretty and private garden based in Aughrim Sports Complex. Classes are running over the next few weeks on Tuesdays at 5.15 p.m. and Wednesdays at 6.15 p.m.

These classes are weather dependent and are €10 pay-as-you-go. Open to beginners and improvers. For info contact Martina at 086 8729391 or DM @martinabyrnepilateswicklow or email mafd2001@yahoo.ie.

Town and Country Market

Aughrim Town and Country Market are delighted to have our wonderful craftspeople back to the Market, Every Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We are offering beautiful Handmade Jewellery, Cute Baby Knits incredibly beautiful Soft Furnishings such as cushions, throws for sofa and bed in the most beautiful repurposed fabrics, recycled shopping bags etc. Hand painted house signs for home and garden. Gifts for your four legged friends and heaven sent house aromas and candles. Organic fruit and vegetables, Happy Hens eggs, delicious traditional home baking, scrumptious biscuits and sourdough and rye breads etc. Marmalade and jams.

All are welcome to the Pavilion in the park and enjoy Healthy snacks and Organic Coffee/Tea from the Lean Green Machine overlooking the Lake. Please continue to respect that Masks are required and social distancing of 2 metres to comply with Covid 19 regulations. Info: Caroline 086 0865838.

Annual Sheep Show/Sale

Aughrim Sheep Breeders will hold their annual show and Sale on Friday, September 3, in Carnew Mart. Sheep will be penned and sold in the usual class format. For Entry forms or further information, contact Alan Kinsella at 087 2792157/alantkinsella@gmail.com or Carnew Mart at 053 9426234.

Notes Deadline

Please note change of email address. Items to be included in the Aughrim notes should be emailed to aughrimnotes@gmail.com or 087 9059594 before 8 p.m. on Sundays. Do not send attachments.

AVOCA

Sr Ann’s Mission in Haiti

We wish to thank everyone who supported the fundraising efforts in aid of Sr Ann’s Mission in Haiti through the past year.

Over €10,000 has been raised through very kind donations, two raffles held, bags of kindling and face masks sold, as well as the car boot sale. Your generosity is so very much appreciated and is put to immediate good use by Sr Ann in Haiti.

Community Hall Bingo

The Community Hall will continue its online bingo this Wednesday, August 11, at 8 p.m. Entries for bingo close the same day at midday. To enter, please visit our Avoca Hall Facebook page for more details. Contact Brigid at 087 2418898 or Alice 086 0551762 or email avocahallbingo@gmail.com for assistance.

GAA lotto

There was no jackpot winner in the last lotto draw. The lotto numbers were 2, 9, 21 and 23. There were five people who matched three numbers; congratulations to Mary Fahy, Pat McCabe, Carmel Kinsella, Harper, Tara Harper and C Sheehan, who each receive €20. The seller’s prize this week goes to Liam Reid, who receives €25. The next draw will take place on Wednesday, August 11, and the jackpot will be €7,500. Tickets can be bought throughout the locality and from club officials. Best of luck to everybody.

News

Contact us at Avocacourthouse@gmail.com if you have any events or news you want to add to the notes.

COOLGREANY-JOHNSTOWN

Coolgreany Drama Group

Outdoor Garden Theatre continues at Coolgreany this month with two one-act plays.

Summer at the Lake’ by Tennessee Williams and ‘I (heart) Alice (heart) I’ by Alice Conroy will be presented by Coolgreany Drama at Knockbaun – Richard Lister’s garden – on the outskirts of Coolgreany village on the Inch road.

Remaining performance dates are Saturday, August 14, and Sunday, August 15. All performances at 4 p.m.

Parking and toilet facilities will be available. Tea and coffee will be served. Attendees are asked to bring weather-appropriate clothing, sunscreen, blanket, raincoat, and mask.

Tickets are €12 plus booking fee through Eventbrite – eventbrite.ie – search under Coolgreany Drama. For further information: phone 087 7725641.

CE Scheme

There is a vacancy in Coolgreany village for a CE worker, 19 and a half hrs a week; must have a full driving licence. Please phone Siobhán at 087 1145021 for further details if you are interested.

Tidy Towns

The Tidy Towns have planted a budgella shrub on the green in Knockgreany. It is called Midnight to encourage biodiversity, it was lovingly grown from a cutting by Terrance O’Malley in Ballyfad. We are so grateful for the lovely shrub.

Castletown Liam Mellows GAA

It’s a hive of activity at our pitches in Castletown and Coolgreany at the minute with our senior and underage football, ladies’ football, hurling and camogie now in full swing.

Castletown Liam Mellows Healthy Club are looking for expression of interest in the following: Social Rounders, GAA for Lads and Dads, GAA 4 Mothers and Others. Please contact or just text you name and number to Liz: 086 3879321, Sandra: 087 6207200, Catherine: 087 2067685, Caroline: 087 2049802.

Outdoor Circuit Training is on Saturday mornings from 10-11 a.m. €5 drop in. All above are open to club and non-club members.

Golden Circle

Our trip to Killarney is coming together nicely, and subject to the government restrictions on the numbers allowed on buses will go ahead as planned. Final cost will be €410 per person sharing and an €80 supplement for a single room, Full payment to be with Gertie before August 13 Price includes bus, meals on way down and back, four nights dinner bed and breakfast and two x day tours.

As per government guidelines you will need your covid vaccination certificate with you, some will receive these in the post others by email, we suggest you print them out and carry it with you while on the trip.

Local Notes.

Please remember to forward all notes to me by 8 p.m. on Thursday evening for inclusion in the following week’s paper. Phone Dan: 087 4605166. Email danken9@gmail.com.

TINAHELY

Tinahely Men’s Shed, Kelly’s Hill

We are now open and look forward to welcoming new members from Tinahely, and all surrounding areas. Come along have a cuppa and hopefully make new friends. We are open Tuesday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For further info ring 086 1040008 or email tonylundberg3@gmail.com.

Aughrim Market

Attention dog owners

To those that walk their pets on leash, a big thank you. To those that don’t please be aware you are endangering the future of the walks for the wider community. The Railway Walk and extension have a strict rule that dogs must be on leash and no dogs are permitted on any of the looped walks. Please remember to bring a bag to pick up the poop.

Website

Tinahely Community Projects have a website tinahely.ie full of information about the area. For the latest, like our Facebook page Tinahely Community Projects and have the news delivered direct to your page fee.

Your News

If you would like your community event listed here, please email tinahelynotes@gmail.com the Friday before publication to ensure inclusion.