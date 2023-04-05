Around the Districts: Annacurra, Aughrim, Avoca, Coolgreany and Shillelagh

Sharon Kavanagh-Hersee and Nicole Hempenstall at Dicey's Mega Bingo in aid of the Avonmore Musicial Society in the Arklow Bay Hotel

Holy Week Ceremonies

Holy Week Ceremonies in Annacurra Parish Church.

Wednesday: Penance Service at 7.30 p.m. Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7.30 p.m. Friday: Commemoration of the Passion of the Lord at 3 p.m. Saturday: Vigil of the Lord’s Resurrection at 9 p.m. Sunday: Easter Masses at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

GAA lotto draw

Numbers drawn on March 27 were 9, 10, 26 and 28. No jackpot winner. One Match-3 Winner, Liz Fleming. Next Week’s jackpot is €12,500, Reserve €2,700. Draw held on Monday night in Saltee.

Kids’ disco

Annacurra camogie club is hosting a kids’ disco on Friday, April 7, from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. in Annacurra Community Hall. Prizes on the night and tuc shop. Please come and support your local camogie club.

Tinahely Craft Market

Tinahely Craft market is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a fabulous variety of locally handmade crafts including needlework, handmade soaps and candles, macrame, beaded jewellery heirloom quilts made from recycled fabrics and many more crafts. we have new pastel paintings in, done by Iryna, who also does pet portraits. Come in and check them out.

Parish News

You can keep up to date with parish news and events on the Parish Facebook page,

Local Notes

Items to be included in Annacurra notes can be emailed to annacurra@gmail.com. Phone 083 3136925.

AUGHRIM

Lotto

The numbers drawn in Aughrim Sports Club lotto on Monday, March 27, were 3, 4, 10 and 11. The jackpot was not won. There were two match-three winners: Alison Moules and Alex Allman. The jackpot for Monday, April 3, is €2,600. People, who support the weekly lotto are lending support to the local sports clubs who are very much part of the community.

Town and Country Market

There are a lot of new marketeers with fantastic product and produce offerings from barista coffee, fresh biscuits, home baked cakes, artisan breads frittatas and sausage rolls, hotdogs, hand made clothing for babies, flower arrangements to beautify homes and work places.

Then there is fresh from the hive honey, scents for the bathroom, lounge and bedroom in various formats. Turned wooden products and hand painted signs, bird boxes and natural healing products. Artisan bread and home bakes plus a beautiful setting to enjoy with the whole family and even to bring along the dog for a walk.

The playground is a fantastic place for the little ones while the New to you Thrift shop offers bargains of all kinds for the whole family. The fishing facility is open and stocked so if fishing is your passion this is the place to be.

Please see @aughrimtownandcountry on Facebook for weekly updates or contact Dave at 083 0349577 if you want to become a Marketeer or need any information regarding the market. We look forward to seeing you all on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Mass Time

With effect from Saturday, April 1, the Saturday Evening Vigil Mass will revert to 8 p.m.

Holy Week Ceremonies

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper 8 p.m., Good Friday Passion of Our Lord 3 p.m.; Stations of the Cross 7 p.m. Holy Saturday Confessions 10 a.m. to midday. Easter Vigil Holy Saturday: 8 p.m.

GAA News

Preparations are under way to present our Junior Hurlers with their medals after their successful county championship in 2022. This presentation will take place in O’Toole’s on Saturday, April 8, in conjunction with the Aughrim camogie Easter raffle. Please come along for a good night celebration. The club would like to announce that tickets for GAA games can be purchased at Daybreak store in Aughrim for all games.

Notes Deadline

Items to be included in the Aughrim notes should be emailed to aughrimnotes@gmail.com Do not send attachments.

AVOCA

Avoca Parish

Easter Mass Times: Holy Thursday The Lord’s Supper Avoca church 7pm. Good Friday The Celebration of the Lord’s Passion Avoca church 3pm; Good friday Prayer Walk will begin at Avoca church at 7pm walking to Castlemacadam church of Ireland. Easter Saturday Vigil Mass in Templerainey church 7pm. Easter Sunday Ballycoogue 10am, Avoca 11.30am.

Parish Fundraiser: An Evening of Spring Song At St Mary & Patrick Church Avoca on Friday 21st April at 8pm. Tickets €20 and can be purchased from Hendley’s Shop Avoca, Avoca Pharmacy, Avoca Post Office, Delaney’s Woodenbridge, Kinsella’s Shop Beech Road and Brennan’s Electrical Shop Arklow. Contact Parish Office 0402 31943 for further details

Mass times: Saturday - Templerainey Vigil mass 7pm; Sunday - Barniskey 10am and Avoca 11.30.

Community Employment

Avoca Community Employment have the following vacancies: Arklow Rugby Club Grounds, Maintenance; Ballycoog Church Grounds, Maintenance

Eligibility to participate on CE is generally linked to those who are 21 years or over and in receipt of a qualifying social welfare payment for 1 year or more Please contact Supervisor on Tel 0402 30549 Mobile 089 2047069 or email ann@avocace.com for further information.

Avoca notes

Notes should be emailed to avocacourthouse@gmail.com by 4 p.m. on Sunday.

COOLGREANY

Folklore Talk

Old Kilnenor Historical Society will host a very interesting talk on Knockbaun and Local Folklore, which will be delivered by Richard Lister in Ballyfad Community Centre on Friday 14th April at 8pm. Admission €5 for non-members of above, Tea and Cakes served afterwards.

May Byrne House

The Community House is available for meetings, functions, club talks etc at very reasonable rates, also outdoor seating and kitchen facilities, available for hire

Coolgreany Tidy Towns

Coolgreany needs volunteers to help with the upcoming 2km clean up. Spring has arrived and we need all roads to be litter free, so please take a walk and fill a bag

There was a recent meeting between Croghan View residents and the Tidy Towns for people to express their views on work that needs to be done. A large number of residents attended.

Birthdays

Birthday greetings to Charley Rose Kelly, Main St who celebrates her 6th birthday on Saturday 8th April. Also birthday greetings to Cillian Andrew Condren, Monaglough whose 13th birthday is on Saturday. Birthday greetings also to Thomas Walker, Croghan View whose 9th birthday is on Sunday. Birthday greetings also to Rosie McGuire, Knockgreany who celebrates her 9th birthday on Monday 10th April.

GAA club news

Women’s Health Evening - Castletown Liam Mellows GAA will host a Women’s Health Evening on Wednesday April 19th from 8pm-10pm at the Clubhouse. All aspects of women’s health will be covered and speakers include Dr Sandra Clare, Miriam Rowlands physiotherapist Ann Lacey who will cover herbal medicine. All welcome.

Club Dinner Dance - Thanks to everyone who joined us to celebrate a very special year for the club. Medal presentations to the County Champions in Senior Football , U19 football and 2021 Intermediate camogie were followed by a presentation to the jubilee team from 1973. Our guests on the night included Hugh Kenny from Kilmacud Crokes, who was part of the All-Ireland club final winning team this year. Hugh Kenny brought the Andy Merrigan cup on the night which was of special significance on this 50-year anniversary.

Local Notes.

Please forward all notes for the local paper to by E-mail to danken9@gmail.com or Phone 087-4605166.

SHILLELAGH

Dance Classes

Join us for dance classes every Wednesday night at Shillelagh Courthouse. Jive, Line Dancing, Waltz, Foxtrot, Quickstep. From 8pm to 9.30pm. Beginners & Advanced. No Partners needed. All Welcome.

Tinahely Craft Market

