Around the Districts: Annacurra, Aughrim, Avoca, Coolgreany and Shillelagh

GAA Lotto

Numbers drawn on March 20 were 12, 19, 20, 25. No Jackpot Winner. One Match-3 Winner - Mag Brown. Next Week’s Jackpots are €12,500 and €2,550. Draw held in Saltee on Monday night.

Church notes

Mass time change: the next weekend April 1, Saturday evening mass will revert to 7.30pm

Easter Ceremonies: Next Sunday is Palm Sunday and this will be followed by Holy Week.

Ceremonies for Holy Week - Wednesday: Penance Service at 7.30pm. Thursday: Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7.30pm. Good Friday: Commemoration of the Passion of the Lord at 3.00pm. Saturday: Vigil of the Lord’s Resurrection at 9.00pm.Sunday: Easter Mass at 9.00 and 11.00am.

Car Boot Sale

The craft and car boot sale is returning to Knockananna on April 1, from 8am until 1pm.

€10 per table. No need to book. Hall open from 8am.

Tinahely Craft Market

Tinahely Craft market is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a fabulous variety of locally handmade crafts including needlework, handmade soaps and candles, macrame, beaded jewellery heirloom quilts made from recycled fabrics and many more crafts. we have new pastel paintings in, done by Iryna who also does pet portraits. Come in and check them out.

Parish News

Local Notes

AUGHRIM

Lotto

The numbers drawn in Aughrim Sports Club lotto on Monday, March 20, were 11, 12, 16 and 26. The jackpot was not won. There was one match-three winner: Larry Lawlor. The jackpot for Monday, March 27, is €2,450.

People, who support the weekly lotto are lending support to the local sports clubs who are very much part of the community.

Town and Country Market

There are a lot of new marketeers with fantastic product and produce offerings from barista coffee, fresh biscuits, home baked cakes, artisan breads frittatas and sausage rolls, hotdogs, hand made clothing for babies, flower arrangements to beautify homes and work places.

Then there is fresh from the hive honey, scents for the bathroom, lounge and bedroom in various formats. Turned wooden products and hand painted signs, bird boxes and natural healing products. Artisan bread and home bakes plus a beautiful setting to enjoy with the whole family and even to bring along the dog for a walk.

The playground is a fantastic place for the little ones while the New to you Thrift shop offers bargains of all finds for the whole family. The fishing facility is open and stocked so if fishing is your passion this is the place to be.

Please see @aughrimtownandcountry on Facebook for weekly updates or contact Dave at 083 0349577 if you want to become a marketeer or need any information regarding the market. We look forward to seeing you all on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Mass Time

With effect from Saturday, April 1, the Saturday Evening Vigil Mass will revert to 8 p.m.

Holy Week Ceremonies

Holy Thursday Mass of the Last Supper 8 p.m. Good Friday Passion of Our Lord 3 p.m.; Stations of the Cross 7 p.m. Holy Saturday Confessions 10 a.m. to midday; Easter Vigil, Holy Saturday 8 p.m.

GAA News

Preparations are under way to present our Junior Hurlers with their medals after their successful county championship in 2022. This presentation will take place in O’Toole’s on Saturday, April 8, in conjunction with the Aughrim camogie Easter raffle. Please come along for a good night celebration. The club would like to announce that tickets for GAA games can be purchased at Daybreak store in Aughrim for all games.

Notes Deadline

AVOCA

Avoca Parish

Parish Fundraiser: An Evening of Spring Song At St Mary & Patrick Church Avoca on Friday 21st April at 8pm. Tickets €20 and can be purchased from Hendley’s Shop Avoca, Avoca Pharmacy, Avoca Post Office, Delaney’s Woodenbridge, Kinsella’s Shop Beech Road and Brennan’s Electrical Shop Arklow. Contact Parish Office 0402 31943 for further details

Mass times: Saturday - Templerainey Vigil mass 7pm; Sunday - Barniskey 10am and Avoca 11.30.

Community Employment

Avoca Community Employment have the following vacancies: Arklow Rugby Club Grounds, Maintenance; Ballycoog Church Grounds, Maintenance

Eligibility to participate on CE is generally linked to those who are 21 years or over and in receipt of a qualifying social welfare payment for 1 year or more Please contact Supervisor on Tel 0402 30549 Mobile 089 2047069 or email ann@avocace.com for further information.

Avoca notes

COOLGREANY

Garda Pop-up Station

Gorey Gardai will be returning to the monthly Pop up Station in the May Byrne House on Thursday 30th March between 1pm and 2pm. All forms can be signed and your questions answered, and all queries can be dealt with. Please make use of this facility so that it can be kept going for every ones benefit.

Birthday

Congratulations to Corrie Merrigan, Kilahurler who celebrates 5th birthday on Sunday 2nd April. Hope you have a nice day.

Folklore Talk

Old Kilnenor Historical Society will host a very interesting talk on Knockbaun and Local Folklore, which will be delivered by Richard Lister in Ballyfad Community Centre on Friday 14th April at 8pm. Admission €5 for non-members of above. Tea and cakes will be served afterwards.

Coolgreany Tidy Towns

There is a vacancy for a CE worker in the village to help with flower beds and general upkeep. Applyto Siobhan at St Mogue’s. Spring clean time is here and there will be litter picking next week and the committee are looking for helpers on each road around the village and beyond.

There was a recent meeting between Croghan View residents and the Tidy Towns for people to express their views on work that needs to be done, and where a large number of residents attended

GAA Dinner Dance

The Castletown Liam Mellows GAA Dinner Dance will take place in the Arklow Bay Hotel on Friday March 31st at 7.30pm.

The night will start with dinner, followed by a presentation to the 1973 County Final winning team and medal presentations to the 2022 Senior Football County champions, U19 County Football champions and Camogie Intermediate champions finishing with a DJ. All welcome Tickets €35 available to buy now at www.castletownliammellowscoolgreanygaa.com/events.

Local Notes.

SHILLELAGH

Dance Classes

Join us for dance classes every Wednesday night at Shillelagh Courthouse. Jive, Line Dancing, Waltz, Foxtrot, Quickstep. From 8pm to 9.30pm. Beginners & Advanced. No Partners needed. All Welcome.

