Arklow Community Noticeboard

Cost of living getting too much for you? Help is available.

MABS is offering Money Management talks to all local groups.

Please contact Bray MABS at 0818 07 2250 to arrange a talk for your group.

South Leinster Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) is the State’s money advice service, guiding people through dealing with debt and support with money management.

They have offices at 2 The Boulevard, Quinsboro Road, Bray. See mabs.ie. The MABS Helpline is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Beach cleans

Arklow Coastcare, with the help of volunteers from Sunbeam House and the National Learning Centre, cleans Arklow South Beach every Thursday at lunchtime from 1.30 p.m. All are welcome.

For more information about the group or any of their many environmental projects, you can contact Corey Bateman by email at cbateman@wicklowcoco.ie.

Cancer support

Arklow Cancer Support is offering counselling face to face or remotely for cancer patients or family members. It also offers bereavement counselling, plus its volunteers drive patients for their daily radiation therapy.

If you are interested in joining the group meetings, you can do so any Thursday night at 7.30 p.m.

Their drop-in Friday events are open to all. Opening hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. You can also reach the team via 0402 23590 or 085 110 0066 or email arklowcancersupport@gmail.com.

Junior Parkrun

Arklow junior parkrun takes place every Sunday morning at 9.30 a.m. at the Duck Pond. This is a 2k event for juniors only, aged between four and 14 years old.

For info, email arklowduckpond-juniors@parkrun.com.

Aughrim Town Market

Check out the Aughrim Town & Country Market every Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in The Pavilion, Rednagh Road, Aughrim.

You can find a full selection of artisan baked breads, biscuits, cakes, hummus, chutneys and savoury eats.

There are also health supplements, candles, jewellery, knitted toys and children’s wear.

For more information, call Dave at 083 0349577.

Grow

Grow Mental Health’s Arklow Community Group is holding in-person meetings at a new venue weekly on Mondays at 10 a.m. at the Arus Lorcan community centre in Castle Park.

Anyone is welcome to attend the meetings which will explore positive mental health, wellbeing and recovery.

Meetings are free to attend and open to all. For more information about the Grow group, you can call Trish on 086 012 9082.

Autism friendly

Arklow Library has some amazing activities planned.

All children with special superpowers are welcome; siblings can come along too.

Just give the library a call on 0402 39977 to book.

Don’t forget, you can book the Magic Table at any time, so don’t delay.

Family fun at the library

Arklow Library hosts Family Fun Time every Saturday from 11 a.m., with stories, crafts, jigsaws and plenty of other fun and interactive activities. There is also Storytime at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays.

On Fridays, there is a Movie Club for ages three and up at 3.30 p.m. For more information, contact 0402 39977.

Arklow Writers’ Club

Join the Arklow Library Writers’ Group for a safe environment to share and improve on your writing. All levels welcome and no booking is required.

My Open Library has resumed, meaning those with MOL access cards have access to the library from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Contact arklowlibrary@wicklowcoco.ie for more information on MOL or the writers’ group.

East Coast Samaritans

East Coast Samaritans, based in Arklow, offer emotional support to their callers through telephone calls and email.

They can be contacted 24/7 by calling 116 123. You can also find more information at www.samaritans.org/branches/arklow/.

The charity would also like to invite anyone who is interested in volunteering to get in touch. For more information, go to samaritans.ie/volunteer.

Arklow Craft Fair

The Arklow Craft Fair takes place in Bridgewater Shopping Centre from noon to 6 p.m. on the first Saturday and Sunday of each month. The fair brings crafters/artisans/growers/bakers of all kinds together.

Arklow Tidy Towns

Arklow Tidy Town’s mission is to improve the landscape in the town of Arklow for residents and visitors alike. They meet each Tuesday in season to carry out various projects around the town.

Their CE scheme carries out essential landscape maintenance and litter control all over the town on a daily basis.

For more information, or to join the team, email arklowtt@live.com or head to their Facebook page.

Arklow Bridge Clubs

Arklow 68 Bridge Club is back to in-person bridge every Wednesday at 7.15 p.m. at the Arklow Presbyterian Church Hall, Dublin Road. All are welcome to attend.

The Asgard Bridge club have been hosting their new season on Mondays, at 7.30 p.m., also in the Presbyterian Church Hall in Arklow.

Men’s Shed

Arklow Men’s Shed meets at Monument Lane.

Our aim is to create a space where men can meet to share experiences and encourage each other to develop new skills, gain better health and develop friendships, in a place that is comfortable, safe and secure.

New members welcome. For info, call 086 3217860 or email arklowmensshed1@gmail.com.

Golden Circle trip

The Arklow Golden Circle group will be making a trip to Dublin for Bloomsday on Fri, Jun 16. There is space for 100 people and tickets are €35. The buses will depart at 9 a.m.

For more information contact Gertie at 083 4042746.

Annual Litter Pick

The Arklow Town Team would like to invite the public to attend their annual litter pick, which will take place on Sunday, April 16 at 10.30 a.m.

The Town Team are looking fo a minimum of 50 volunteers to help pick litter between Aughrim and Woodenbridge.

Refreshments will be available in the Woodebridge Hotel afterwards.

Arklow Parish Bingo

We are delighted to let you know after a very long absence Arklow Parish Bingo will recommence on Tuesdays, at Árus Lorcain, Castlepark Arklow.

Doors open at 8 p.m., with play commencing at 8.30 p.m.

We look forward to welcoming you.

One year of Ukrainian Hub

The volunteers at the Palyanytsya Ukrainian Hub in Arklow are delighted to announce that they eill be celebrating their one year anniversary on Saturday, April 1, from 4 p.m. to 7p.m.

A spokesperson for the Hub said: “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has supported us over the past year. Without your support, this anniversary would not have been possible.

"The event will be a casual gathering where we can all have a conversation over tea, coffee and treats.

"It will be a great opportunity to meet new people and connect with old friends.

“We hope that you all can join us on Saturday, April 1 from 4 p.m. to 7p.m.”

Let’s Sing

Come to Arus Lorcáin in Arklow on Thursday mornings from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the fun of singing with others.

There is a cost of €5 to attend. Call Rosarii at 0402 32248 if you would like more information.

House of Stories

The Arklow House of Stories group meet every fourth Friday of the month at The Harbour Bar at 8.30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

New Irish chat group

If you would like to practice your Gaeilge or just learn a few words of Irish, join friendly faces and local linguists at the Ballyraine Café every Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The group will meet every Wednesday (except for school holidays) and all are welcome to attend.

For more information visit the Ballyraine Café Facebook Page.