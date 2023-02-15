Arklow Community Noticeboard

MABS

Cost of living getting too much for you? Help is available.

MABS is offering Money Management talks to all local groups.

Please contact Bray MABS at 0818 07 2250 to arrange a talk for your group.

South Leinster Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) is the State’s money advice service, guiding people through dealing with debt and support with money management.

They have offices at 2 The Boulevard, Quinsboro Road, Bray. See mabs.ie. The MABS Helpline is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Beach cleans

Arklow Coastcare, with the help of volunteers from Sunbeam House and the National Learning Centre, cleans Arklow South Beach every Thursday at lunchtime from 1.30 p.m. All are welcome.

For more information about the group or any of their many environmental projects, you can contact Corey Bateman by email at cbateman@wicklowcoco.ie.

Cancer support

Arklow Cancer Support is offering counselling face to face or remotely for cancer patients or family members. It also offers bereavement counselling, plus its volunteers drive patients for their daily radiation therapy.

If you are interested in joining the group meetings, you can do so any Thursday night at 7.30 p.m.

Their drop-in Friday events are open to all. Opening hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. You can also reach the team via 0402 23590 or 085 110 0066 or email arklowcancersupport@gmail.com.

Junior Parkrun

Arklow junior parkrun takes place every Sunday morning at 9.30 a.m. at the Duck Pond. This is a 2k event for juniors only, aged between four and 14 years old.

For info, email arklowduckpond-juniors@parkrun.com.

Aughrim Town Market

Check out the Aughrim Town & Country Market every Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in The Pavilion, Rednagh Road, Aughrim.

You can find a full selection of artisan baked breads, biscuits, cakes, hummus, chutneys and savoury eats.

There are also health supplements, candles, jewellery, knitted toys and children’s wear.

For more information, call Dave at 083 0349577.

Grow

Grow Mental Health’s Arklow Community Group is holding in-person meetings at a new venue weekly on Mondays at 10 a.m. at the Arus Lorcan community centre in Castle Park.

Anyone is welcome to attend the meetings which will explore positive mental health, wellbeing and recovery.

Meetings are free to attend and open to all. For more information about the Grow group, you can call Trish on 086 012 9082.

Autism friendly

Arklow Library has some amazing activities planned.

All children with special superpowers are welcome; siblings can come along too.

Just give the library a call on 0402 39977 to book.

Don’t forget, you can book the Magic Table at any time, so don’t delay.

Family fun at the library

Arklow Library hosts Family Fun Time every Saturday from 11 a.m., with stories, crafts, jigsaws and plenty of other fun and interactive activities. There is also Storytime at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays.

On Fridays, there is a Movie Club for ages three and up at 3.30 p.m. For more information, contact 0402 39977.

Arklow Writers’ Club

Join the Arklow Library Writers’ Group for a safe environment to share and improve on your writing. All levels welcome and no booking is required.

My Open Library has resumed, meaning those with MOL access cards have access to the library from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Contact arklowlibrary@wicklowcoco.ie for more information on MOL or the writers’ group.

East Coast Samaritans

East Coast Samaritans, based in Arklow, offer emotional support to their callers through telephone calls and email.

They can be contacted 24/7 by calling 116 123. You can also find more information at www.samaritans.org/branches/arklow/.

The charity would also like to invite anyone who is interested in volunteering to get in touch. For more information, go to samaritans.ie/volunteer.

Arklow Craft Fair

The Arklow Craft Fair takes place in Bridgewater Shopping Centre from noon to 6 p.m. on the first Saturday and Sunday of each month. The fair brings crafters/artisans/growers/bakers of all kinds together.

Arklow Tidy Towns

Arklow Tidy Town’s mission is to improve the landscape in the town of Arklow for residents and visitors alike. They meet each Tuesday in season to carry out various projects around the town.

Their CE scheme carries out essential landscape maintenance and litter control all over the town on a daily basis. For more information, or to join the team, email arklowtt@live.com or head to their Facebook page.

Arklow Bridge Clubs

Arklow 68 Bridge Club is back to in-person bridge every Wednesday at 7.15 p.m. at the Arklow Presbyterian Church Hall, Dublin Road. All are welcome to attend.

The Asgard Bridge club have been hosting their new season on Mondays, at 7.30 p.m., also in the Presbyterian Church Hall in Arklow.

Men’s Shed

Arklow Men’s Shed meets at Monument Lane.

Our aim is to create a space where men can meet to share experiences and encourage each other to develop new skills, gain better health and develop friendships, in a place that is comfortable, safe and secure.

New members welcome. For info, call 086 3217860 or email arklowmensshed1@gmail.com.

Ukrainian support group

Kyiv psychologist Tetiana Tymchuk is delighted to announce a new Ukrainian support group at Arklow Library.

“Welcome to the Support Group for Ukrainians (adults). I am eternally grateful to the Irish people for the shelter and their generous help.”

The group is now open in Arklow Town Library from 12.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. on Thursdays. It is designed to provide psychological support to Ukrainians who need it.

House of Stories

The Arklow House of Stories group meet every fourth Friday of the month at The Harbour Bar at 8.30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Arklow Parish Bingo

We are delighted to let you know after a very long absence

Arklow Parish Bingo will recommence on Tuesdays, at Árus Lorcain, Castlepark Arklow.

Doors open at 8 p.m. with play commencing at 8.30 p.m.

We look forward to welcoming you.

Let’s Sing

Come to Arus Lorcáin in Arklow on Thursday mornings from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the fun of singing with others.

There is a cost of €5. Call Rosarii at 0402 32248 if you would like more information.

Employability Service

Are you over 18 years old and have a disability or an additional support need? Would you like some professional advice and assistance regarding finding a job /maintaining a job or maybe changing jobs?

Employability Service is funded by the Department of Social Protection. We are a free employment agency who support people with disabilities or other disadvantaged groups, assisting them to find and manage work.

Jobseekers – we can support you with career planning and C.V and interview preparation, assist with identifying and sourcing suitable employment opportunities to match your skills and abilities and provide you with information regarding benefits/entitlements.

Employers – Can’t get staff? Are you finding it hard to fill vacancies? Could you benefit from the assistance of a free employment service?

Check out our website: www.employabilitywicklow.com or contact us at 0402 29724: Floor 3 Avoca River House, North Quay, Arklow.

Intervention training

The HSE provide free suicide intervention/prevention training in Wicklow as part of Ireland’s National Strategy to reduce suicide called Connecting for Life.

If you use either link you will find various training options available such as safeTALK, Asist and Understanding Self Harm.

Please note, all training is free and for over 18’s. See https://bookwhen.com/che www.nosp.ie/training.