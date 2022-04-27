Arklow Community Noticeboard

Writing club

Come join the Arklow Library Writer’s Group for a safe environment to share and improve on your writing. All levels welcome and no booking is required.

Our first meeting was on Tuesday, April 26 at 6.30p.m. My Open Library has also resumed.

Arklow My Open Library members who wish to renew their MOL access will need to speak to a library staff member to renew the PIN for their card.

Contact arklowlibrary@wicklowcoco.ie for more information on MOL or the writers’ group.

Beach cleans

Arklow Coastcare, with the help of volunteers from Sunbeam House and National Learning Centre, clean Arklow South Beach every Thursday lunchtime from 1.30 p.m. All are welcome.

To find out more information about the group and other environmental projects the team is working on, email Corey Bateman on cbateman@wicklowcoco.ie.

Fete and cake competition

Carysfort National School in Arklow is holding a Summer Fete on Monday, May from 11a.m. to 3p.m. which will include a cake and cupcake competition.

To enter, visit tinyurl.com/CarysfortCake. Registrations close on Friday, April 29.

Alongside the competition will be a BBQ, tombola, lucky dip, wheel of fortune, bake sale, face painting, and teddy bears picnic.

See www.carysfornsarklow.ie for more information.

Samaritans

East Coast Samaritans, based in Arklow, offer emotional support to their callers through telephone calls and email. They can be contacted 24/7 by calling 116 123.

With the usual fundraising on hold due to Covid-19, East Coast Samaritans have set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the group.

Visit https://ie.gofundme.com/f/zr5btj-east-coast-samaritans for more details.

Asgard Bridge Club

Asgard Bridge Club are delighted to announce the return to live bridge from Monday, February 28 in the Presbyterian Church building at 7.15 p.m. Looking forward to seeing everyone there.

New members welcome.

Let’s Sing

Let’s Sing is back every Thursday morning in Arus Lorcain. Sing a variety of songs, old, and new in a fun, non-competitive atmosphere at a cost of just €5 per week.

To register your interest, call Rosarii on 0402 32248 or text 089 263 9242.

MS support

The Arklow MS Support Group meets on Thursday mornings at 11 a.m. for a coffee and a chat at the Arklow Bay Hotel and for a Zoom call each Friday at 11 a.m.

Please check the Facebook group or contact Damien on 087 414 9229 for any changes.

Tidy Towns Ukraine Day

All are invited to join a special clean up day with Arklow Tidy Towns organised by the Ukrainian community, who wish to give something back to the town that has welcomed them. Meet them on Saturday, May 7 from 10.30a.m. at Arklow Lifeboat Station.

Craft fair

The Arklow Craft Fair takes place in Bridgewater Shopping Centre from noon to 6 p.m. across the first Saturday and Sunday of each month.

New play

‘Letting Go’ written by Arklow’s Kathyann Murphy to tells the poignant story of Arklow woman Marie Fleming is coming to Mogue’s Hall in Inch on Friday, April 29.

To book visit gr8events.ie.

Fundraising events

If you are organising a fundraiser for any good cause, please get in touch as we would be happy to spread the word.

Please also get in touch to let us know how your fundraiser went. We’d love to know how much you raised, how many came to the event and what it was like?

Farmers’ market

The Arklow Farmers’ Market takes place at Bridgewater Shopping Centre every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market features fresh fish, a bakery, vegetable stalls and the Saltrock Dairy, as well as local makers from the craft fair.

Arklow 68 Bridge back

Arklow 68 Bridge Club are back to in-person bridge at long last! Every Wednesday at 7:15pm at the Arklow Presbyterian Church Hall, Dublin Road. Non-members welcome

Junior parkrun

Arklow junior parkrun takes place every Sunday morning at 9.30 a.m. at the Duck Pond. This is a 2k event for juniors only, aged between four and 14 years old. The event is free, but registr ation before the first race is essential.

For information about the event, or details on how to volunteer, email arklowduckpond-juniors@parkrun.com.

Visual arts

The Arklow Visual Arts Gallery is looking for new members to join for the year ahead.

Crafts in ceramic, wood and all types of mixed media are welcome. Anyone who would like to get in touch can call 089 4248376 or email arklowvisualarts@gmail.com.

Vikings Special Olympics Club

Arklow Vikings Special Olympics Club are resuming their training sessions in the Leisure Centre.

Through sport, Arklow Vikings has helped athletes develop physically and emotionally as they make new friends, realise their dreams and know they can fit in.

Without our volunteers and coaches, we would not be able to provide this wonderful service. If you are interested in becoming involved with the club, please contact Irene Sweeney on 087 2530191 or Irene Langrell on 085 7657757.

Jobseekers

Employability Service Wicklow is a free Department of Social Protection-funded employment agency which assists people with disabilities and extra support needs to find work.

The service can help job seekers with career planning and CV preparation, sourcing suitable employment to match skills and abilities, and provide information on benefits/entitlements.

Further information is available from Floor Three, Avoca River House, North Quay, or by calling 0402 29724.

Grow

Grow Mental Health’s Arklow Community Group is holding in-person meetings at a new venue weekly on Mondays at 10 a.m. at the Bridge Christian Community Centre, 1A Wexford Rd.

Anyone is welcome to attend the meetings which will explore positive mental health, wellbeing and recovery. Meetings are free to attend.

For more information about the Arklow Grow Mental Health community group, call Clare on 086 0787701.

Golden Circle social group

The Golden Circle social group is open to members of all ages from Arklow and surrounding areas.

The committee of the Golden Circle social group are starting to plan trips and events for later this year as restrictions begin to ease. Please contact Gertie on 083 4042746 for more information.

Support for new mothers

La Leche League Arklow meet in-person on the third Tuesday of every month from 10a.m. to 12p.m. at May Byrne Trust House in Coolgreany.

There is also a Zoom meeting at 8.30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month.

Check the Facebook page, or call a number below for the link. Leaders are available to answer your queries. Please get in touch should you have any breastfeeding concerns.

For more information, call Fiona on 087 9894097, Shirley on 087 9620847, Sarah on 086 8889358, Siobhan on 087 6374036 or Jackie on 087 2389089.

Men’s Shed

Arklow Men’s Shed meets at Monument Lane, Arklow, and is a place that brings men together, so they they can sit, work, talk and enjoy companionship.

The shed consists of several groups offering a variety of activities, and relief from stress and opportunities to be proactive. New members are welcome to attend. For information, call 086 3217860 or email arklowmensshed1@gmail.com.

Positive Ageing

Arklow Positive Ageing would like to welcome back all of their members, both new and existing.

The committee has started to plan day trips, shopping trips and other activities. To book or for more information, contact Tony Nobbs, chair of Arklow Positive Ageing, at 087 2464243.

Apollo Bridge

Apollo Bridge Club is back in action and meets every Thursday evening at 7.15 p.m. in the Presbyterian Hall, Ferrybank. New members are welcome.