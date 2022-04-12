Arklow Community Noticeboard

Quiz night in aid of RNLI

A quiz night to raise funds for thr volunteer lifeboat crews at Arklow RNLI is set to take place at the Arklow Sailing Club on Friday, April 15 from 8 p.m.

This is their first quiz night in more than two years!

It’s €20 for a table of four, payable on the night, with all proceeds going to help the volunteer crews save lives at sea 365 days per year.

For more information, visit the Arklow RNLI Fundraising page on Facebook.

Writing club

Come join the Arklow Library Writer’s Group for a safe environment to share and improve on your writing. All levels welcome and no booking is required.

Our first meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 26 at 6.30p.m. My Open Library has also resumed.

Arklow My Open Library members who wish to renew their MOL access will need to speak to a library staff member to renew the PIN for their card

Contact arklowlibrary@wicklowcoco.ie for more information on MOL or the writer’s group.

Busking for Ukraine

The Bridgewater Shopping Centre is hosting a bucking session in aid of Ukraine on April 23 from 1p.m. to 4p.m..

If you would like to take part, please email admin@bridgewatercentre.ie.

All proceeds will go towards stocking and maintaining the centre’s new Ukranian hub.

Beach cleans

Arklow Coastcare, with the help of volunteers from Sunbeam House and National Learning Centre, clean Arklow South Beach every Thursday lunchtime from 1.30 p.m. All are welcome.

To find out more information about the group and other environmental projects the team is working on, email Corey Bateman on cbateman@wicklowcoco.ie.

Farmers market

The Arklow Farmers Market takes place at Bridgewater Shopping Centre every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market features fresh fish, a bakery, vegetable stalls and the Saltrock Dairy, as well as local makers from the craft fair.

Asgard Bridge Club

Asgard Bridge Club are delighted to announce the return to live bridge from Monday, February 28 in the Presbyterian Church building at 7.15 p.m. Looking forward to seeing everyone there.

New members welcome.

Let’s Sing’

Let’s Sing is back every Thursday morning in Arus Lorcain. Sing a variety of songs, old, and new in a fun, non-competitive atmosphere at a cost of just €5 per week.

To register your interest, call Rosarii on 0402 32248 or text 089 263 9242.

Craft fair

The Arklow Craft Fair takes place in Bridgewater Shopping Centre from noon to 6 p.m. across the first Saturday and Sunday of each month.

Samaritans

East Coast Samaritans, based in Arklow, offer emotional support to their callers through telephone calls and email. They can be contacted 24/7 by calling 116 123.

With the usual fundraising on hold due to Covid-19, East Coast Samaritans have set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the group.

Visit https://ie.gofundme.com/f/zr5btj-east-coast-samaritans for more details.

Arklow 68 Bridge back

Arklow 68 Bridge Club are back to in-person bridge at long last! Every Wednesday at 7:15pm at the Arklow Presbyterian Church Hall, Dublin Road. Non-members welcome

Junior parkrun

Arklow junior parkrun takes place every Sunday morning at 9.30 a.m. at the Duck Pond. This is a 2k event for juniors only, aged between four and 14 years old.

The event is free, but registration before the first race is essential. For information about the event, or details on how to volunteer, email arklowduckpond-juniors@parkrun.com.

Visual arts

The Arklow Visual Arts Gallery is looking for new members to join for the year ahead.

Crafts in ceramic, wood and all types of mixed media are welcome. Anyone who would like to get in touch can call 089 4248376 or email arklowvisualarts@gmail.com.

Vikings Special Olympics Club

Arklow Vikings Special Olympics Club are resuming their training sessions in The Leisure Centre.

Through sport Arklow Vikings has helped athletes develop physically and emotionally as they make new friends, realise their dreams and know they can fit in.

Without our volunteers and coaches we would not be able to provide this wonderful service.

If you are interested in becoming involved with the club please contact Irene Sweeney 0872530191 or Irene Langrell 0857657757.

Avoca charity concert

A special 150th Anniversary Musical Concert is set to take place in Holy Trinity Church, Castlemacadam on Fridayy, April 22 from 7.30pm.

It will feature the Avondale Voices, Friends of Avoca Parish, Greystones Community College Choir and many individual solos and musicians. Proceeds will go to the Irish Red Cross for Ukraine. All welcome .

Jobseekers

Employability Service Wicklow is a free Department of Social Protection-funded employment agency which assists people with disabilities and extra support needs to find work.

The service can help job seekers with career planning and CV preparation, sourcing suitable employment to match skills and abilities, and provide information on benefits/entitlements.

Further information is available from Floor Three, Avoca River House, North Quay, or by calling 0402 29724.

Golden Circle social group

The Golden Circle social group is open to members of all ages from Arklow and surrounding areas.

The committee of the Golden Circle social group are starting to plan trips and events for later this year as restrictions begin to ease. Please contact Gertie on 083 4042746 for more information.

Grow

Grow Mental Health’s Arklow Community Group is holding in-person meetings at a new venue weekly on Mondays at 10 a.m. at the Bridge Christian Community Centre, 1A Wexford Rd.

Anyone is welcome to attend the meetings which will explore positive mental health, wellbeing and recovery.

Meetings are free to attend. For more information about the Arklow Grow Mental Health community group, call Clare on 086 0787701.

Support for new mothers

La Leche League Arklow meet in-person on the third Tuesday of every month from 10a.m. to 12p.m. at May Byrne Trust House in Coolgreany.

There is also a Zoom meeting at 8.30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month. Check the Facebook page, or call a number below for the link.

Leaders are available to answer your queries. Please get in touch should you have any breastfeeding concerns.

For more information, call Fiona on 087 9894097, Shirley on 087 9620847, Sarah on 086 8889358, Siobhan on 087 6374036 or Jackie on 087 2389089.

Men’s Shed

Arklow Men’s Shed meets at Monument Lane, Arklow, and is a place that brings men together, so they they can sit, work, talk and enjoy companionship.

The shed consists of several groups offering a variety of activities, and relief from stress and opportunities to be proactive. New members are welcome to attend. For information, call 086 3217860 or email arklowmensshed1@gmail.com.

Positive Ageing

Arklow Positive Ageing would like to welcome back all of their members, both new and existing.

Following changes to public health guidelines, the committee can start to plan day trips, shopping trips and other activities. Further updates will be provided as soon as possible by the committee. To book or for more information, contact Tony Nobbs, chair of Arklow Positive Ageing, at 087 2464243.

MS support

The Arklow MS Support Group meets on Thursday mornings at 11 a.m. for a coffee and a chat at the Arklow Bay Hotel and for a Zoom call each Friday at 11 a.m.

Please check the Facebook group or contact Damien on 087 414 9229 for any changes.

Apollo Bridge

Apollo Bridge Club is back in action and meets every Thursday evening at 7.15 p.m. in the Presbyterian Hall, Ferrybank. New members are welcome.