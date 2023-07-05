Last ditch talks save jobs at Wicklow café but further 10 jobs are at risk

Two experienced Wicklow restaurateurs were locked out of their premises at a local shopping centre last Saturday, after a dispute with their landlord came to a head and looked set to result in the closure of both eateries and the loss of up to 20 local jobs.

Distraught Arklow business owners Peter Murray from the Unique Café Restaurant and Elvir Hadzirasidovic of Opera Italian Cafe in the Bridgewater Shopping Centre say they awoke on Saturday to find that the locks on the doors to their new ventures had been changed overnight.

With tens of thousands invested in the refurbishment of their respective units and 20 local staff on their books, Elvir and Peter said they had resigned themselves to ending their brief association with the centre.

On Monday both were given an exit strategy to help them wind up their business in the centre, but on Tuesday afternoon Elvir’s dispute was resolved and he was given the go-ahead for the Opera Italian Cafe to continue to operate at the Bridgewater.

Hailing from the Dalmatian Coast in Croatia, Elvir moved to Ireland over five years ago and opened a successful café in Gorey, before selling up to pursue his new venture at the Bridgewater.

Having invested as much as €60,000 in Opera and with nine staff from Arklow and its surrounding areas under his employment, before Tuesday’s u-turn, Elvir said that the situation had taken a massive toll on everyone associated with his fledgling restaurant.

However, on Tuesday, after talks with owners Urban Green Private, he issued this statement: “All disputes have been resolved. We both, UGP and Opera, agreed that saving jobs is the most important task, so Opera is open and 10 jobs saved.”

The key issue for both Elvir and Peter had been the requirement for them to open their businesses seven days a week. They both felt that this had become unsustainable financially and began negotiations. When these negotiations did not yield change, they took matters into their own hands.

Peter, who also owns the Unique Café and Patisserie on Arklow Main Street, explained: “It’s been a bit of a nightmare ever since I opened our second location here if I’m being honest.

“We’ve been trading quite well most days, but not Mondays, Tuesdays and every evening after about 4 pm. On any given day, I have eight staff, not counting myself and our Head Chef. We have a minimum wage bill every day of around €800, which is a huge bill when you consider there are about 46 hours in a week when we have practically no business – it’s just not sustainable.

“The logical thing to do would be to close up early, and on Mondays and Tuesdays, but the rigid terms of the lease require us to be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

“Our other bone of contention, something we’ve raised repeatedly with the centre’s ownership, is their model for tenants at the centre. They charge me a flat 15 per cent of my takings.

“All things considered, Elvir and I had had enough last week and shut up shop on Monday and Tuesday.

“Then we arrived in on Saturday morning to find that the locks had been changed, and Elvir and I both resigned ourselves to not being part of the centre anymore.”

This is no longer the case for Elvir and it is believed the centre’s owners are also open to resume negotiations regarding hours.

However, for Peter, his restaurant must close this Sunday.

“As it currently stands, the centre’s ownership has agreed to let me trade until Sunday, so I can get rid of the stock in my freezers and fridges, and I have until close of business next Wednesday to remove all my property,” he said.

“I need that time to recoup some of my €10,000 investment in the unit, remove all of the equipment and exit with some dignity. I also want to assist my staff, who are from Arklow and areas just outside the town, in any way they can to obtain employment. They are a great group of kids and have learned our way, so fast.

“We will retain some to work in our Main Street shop of course, but most will be lost to us. For me, this is the most upsetting part of this.

“We hope, with the support of the community, to leave the Bridgewater with no stock left and some money to pay our staff and move on. As always, the people of Arklow have been truly amazing and have come in big numbers to enjoy what we cook and bake.”

The Bridgewater Centre owners were contacted for comment but had not replied at the time of publication.