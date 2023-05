Italian couple open Wicklow restaurant in town that ‘feels a lot like’ Italy city Parma

River Walk’s newest eatery is authentically Italian and its owners told Reporter Eoin Mac Raghnaill that they fell for the town as it ‘felt a lot like home’

Owners of the new Taste of Italy coffee shop on Arklow's Riverwalk, Marco and Marta Sacchi. Pic: Jim Campbell

Eoin Mac Raghnaill Wicklow People Today at 07:00