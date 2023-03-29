Wicklow

Change county

Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day is an ‘outstanding’ success in Wicklow

Adrian Barry, Customers Service Manager, Tesco Arklow with Emer Walsh and John O'Rourke, Line Manager, Tesco Arklow in Tesco in Arklow.

A customer making a donation to the Irish Cancer Society on Daffodil Day in Pettitt's SuperValu in Arklow on Friday with Kim Hughes and Sean Hayes.

From left: Sarah Kavanagh, Topline Bolands with Sean Byrne, Elaine Redmond, Anthony Martin, Manager, Topline Bolands and Ann O'Neill, Co-ordinator in Topline Bolands, Arklow on Irish Cancer Society's Daffodil Day on Friday.

Six year old Mya Kavanagh donating some of her pocket money to the Irish Cancer Society with Elaine Hughes and Cinty Nolan outside the AIB on the Main Street in Arklow on Daffodil Day on Friday.

Sean Hayes with Dan Hegarty, Manager Pettitts SuperValu and Kim Hughes outside Pettitts SuperValu in Arklow.

Elaine Lee and April Harden outside the Post Office on the Main Street in Arklow.

Vanessa Walker making a donation pictured with Emer Walsh in Tescos in Arklow.

Elaine Redmond with Ann O'Neill, Co-ordinator and Karen Brooks in Topline Bolands, Arklow.

A customer making a donation to the Irish Cancer Society on Daffodil Day in Pettitt's SuperValu in Arklow on Friday with Kim Hughes and Sean Hayes.

Elizabeth Murphy and Emer Walsh in Tesco in Arklow.

From left: Una Tierney with Mary Farrell, David Leigh, Kelly Ann King and Anne Whelan during Daffodil Day in Baltinglass.

Peg Malone with Michael Kehoe and Geraldine Gethings during Daffodil Day in Baltinglass.

Carol O'Toole in Baltinglass.

Jaser Murphy and Shannon Foley in Baltinglass.

Vera Cogan supporting Daffodil Day in Baltinglass.

Mary Vernon with Rachel Doyle and Michael O'Neill celebrate Daffodil Day in Baltinglass.

Supporting the day...

thumbnail: Adrian Barry, Customers Service Manager, Tesco Arklow with Emer Walsh and John O'Rourke, Line Manager, Tesco Arklow in Tesco in Arklow.
thumbnail: A customer making a donation to the Irish Cancer Society on Daffodil Day in Pettitt's SuperValu in Arklow on Friday with Kim Hughes and Sean Hayes.
thumbnail: From left: Sarah Kavanagh, Topline Bolands with Sean Byrne, Elaine Redmond, Anthony Martin, Manager, Topline Bolands and Ann O'Neill, Co-ordinator in Topline Bolands, Arklow on Irish Cancer Society's Daffodil Day on Friday.
thumbnail: Six year old Mya Kavanagh donating some of her pocket money to the Irish Cancer Society with Elaine Hughes and Cinty Nolan outside the AIB on the Main Street in Arklow on Daffodil Day on Friday.
thumbnail: Sean Hayes with Dan Hegarty, Manager Pettitts SuperValu and Kim Hughes outside Pettitts SuperValu in Arklow.
thumbnail: Elaine Lee and April Harden outside the Post Office on the Main Street in Arklow.
thumbnail: Vanessa Walker making a donation pictured with Emer Walsh in Tescos in Arklow.
thumbnail: Elaine Redmond with Ann O'Neill, Co-ordinator and Karen Brooks in Topline Bolands, Arklow.
thumbnail: A customer making a donation to the Irish Cancer Society on Daffodil Day in Pettitt's SuperValu in Arklow on Friday with Kim Hughes and Sean Hayes.
thumbnail: Elizabeth Murphy and Emer Walsh in Tesco in Arklow.
thumbnail: From left: Una Tierney with Mary Farrell, David Leigh, Kelly Ann King and Anne Whelan during Daffodil Day in Baltinglass.
thumbnail: Peg Malone with Michael Kehoe and Geraldine Gethings during Daffodil Day in Baltinglass.
thumbnail: Carol O'Toole in Baltinglass.
thumbnail: Jaser Murphy and Shannon Foley in Baltinglass.
thumbnail: Vera Cogan supporting Daffodil Day in Baltinglass.
thumbnail: Mary Vernon with Rachel Doyle and Michael O'Neill celebrate Daffodil Day in Baltinglass.
thumbnail: Supporting the day...
Eoin Mac RaghnaillWicklow People

Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day was celebrated in Wicklow last week, with dedicated volunteers and community members collecting generous donations from across the Garden County.

Volunteers manned designated collection spots dotted around Wicklow’s towns and villages, where they received sizeable donations to help support Irish Cancer Society’s crucial services throughout the day.

Speaking after the “outstanding” day of fundraising, a spokesperson for Irish Cancer Society said:

“We can’t thank you enough for supporting Daffodil Day 2023. We have been blown away by the generosity of our community once again coming together in every corner of Wicklow to support cancer patients and their families and can’t wait to see the just how much our community have raised together.

“The big days, the little days, cancer can take special moments away, but together on Daffodil Day, we take those moments back. “There’s still time to join this amazing community with a special donation to Daffodil Day 2023. Our online shop is still open for you to buy a gift that will do good in your community.”

If you would like to make a donation to the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day fundraising appeal or to lodge any funds raised from your events and activities go to www.cancer.ie/lodgefunds