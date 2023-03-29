Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day is an ‘outstanding’ success in Wicklow
Eoin Mac RaghnaillWicklow People
Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day was celebrated in Wicklow last week, with dedicated volunteers and community members collecting generous donations from across the Garden County.
Volunteers manned designated collection spots dotted around Wicklow’s towns and villages, where they received sizeable donations to help support Irish Cancer Society’s crucial services throughout the day.
Speaking after the “outstanding” day of fundraising, a spokesperson for Irish Cancer Society said:
“We can’t thank you enough for supporting Daffodil Day 2023. We have been blown away by the generosity of our community once again coming together in every corner of Wicklow to support cancer patients and their families and can’t wait to see the just how much our community have raised together.
“The big days, the little days, cancer can take special moments away, but together on Daffodil Day, we take those moments back. “There’s still time to join this amazing community with a special donation to Daffodil Day 2023. Our online shop is still open for you to buy a gift that will do good in your community.”
If you would like to make a donation to the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day fundraising appeal or to lodge any funds raised from your events and activities go to www.cancer.ie/lodgefunds