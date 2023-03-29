Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day is an ‘outstanding’ success in Wicklow

A customer making a donation to the Irish Cancer Society on Daffodil Day in Pettitt's SuperValu in Arklow on Friday with Kim Hughes and Sean Hayes.

Elaine Lee and April Harden outside the Post Office on the Main Street in Arklow.

Six year old Mya Kavanagh donating some of her pocket money to the Irish Cancer Society with Elaine Hughes and Cinty Nolan outside the AIB on the Main Street in Arklow on Daffodil Day on Friday.

From left: Sarah Kavanagh, Topline Bolands with Sean Byrne, Elaine Redmond, Anthony Martin, Manager, Topline Bolands and Ann O'Neill, Co-ordinator in Topline Bolands, Arklow on Irish Cancer Society's Daffodil Day on Friday.

Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day was celebrated in Wicklow last week, with dedicated volunteers and community members collecting generous donations from across the Garden County.

Volunteers manned designated collection spots dotted around Wicklow’s towns and villages, where they received sizeable donations to help support Irish Cancer Society’s crucial services throughout the day.

Speaking after the “outstanding” day of fundraising, a spokesperson for Irish Cancer Society said:

“We can’t thank you enough for supporting Daffodil Day 2023. We have been blown away by the generosity of our community once again coming together in every corner of Wicklow to support cancer patients and their families and can’t wait to see the just how much our community have raised together.

“The big days, the little days, cancer can take special moments away, but together on Daffodil Day, we take those moments back. “There’s still time to join this amazing community with a special donation to Daffodil Day 2023. Our online shop is still open for you to buy a gift that will do good in your community.”

If you would like to make a donation to the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day fundraising appeal or to lodge any funds raised from your events and activities go to www.cancer.ie/lodgefunds