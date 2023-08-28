Injured sailor airlifted to hospital from boat in Arklow

The Arklow RNLI lifeboat and the Irish Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter Rescue were called to assist an injured crew member aboard a 20m sail training vessel 20 miles southeast of Arklow.

The Arklow RNLI lifeboat and the Irish Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter Rescue were called to assist an injured crew member aboard a 20m sail training vessel 20 miles southeast of Arklow.

A person has been airlifted to hospital after sustaining an injury out at sea off the coast of Arklow.

The Arklow RNLI lifeboat was called to assist an injured crew member aboard a 20m sailing boat some 20 miles southeast of Arklow at 12:15pm on Monday.

The volunteer RNLI crew launched into southerly force six winds with waves approximately 2m high and the injured crew member needing to be transferred to shore as quickly as possible.

Once on scene, it was clear that transferring boat to boat would be a challenging operation and, with prevailing weather conditions, it was decided to request the Irish Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter Rescue 117 to assist in the transfer.

First aid was provided to the injured person by its own crew on board the sailing vessel. The lifeboat stood by the vessel to render assistance if needed. Once the helicopter was on the scene the crew member was transferred from the vessel to the helicopter, and then to the hospital.

The lifeboat then returned to base at Arklow and was made ready for service.

Arklow RNLI’s crew on this callout were Coxswain Ned Dillon, Brendan Dillon, Eddie McElheron, Craig O’Reilly and Michale Mordaunt.

Following the callout, Mark Corcoran, Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer at Arklow RNLI said: “Our volunteers train regularly with the Irish Coast Guard helicopters. These interagency operations are key to making sure casualties get the care they need as early as possible.

"Well done to the crew of the sail training vessel who provided first aid and made the early decision to seek assistance.”