‘I shudder to think what could’ve happened’ – Council staff praised for quick action over dangerous tree in Wicklow

Councillors Sylvester Bourke and Pat Fitzgerald pictured next to the towering tree on the busy Sea Road in Arklow.

Wicklow County Council staff sprang into action yesterday to cut down a giant, 30ft tree that was damaged by the recent stormy weather and posed a substantial threat to local commuters.

Road crews were alerted to the hazard on Arklow’s busy Sea Road, which connects Arklow and Brittas Bay, by local councillors Pat Fitzgerald and Sylvester Bourke, who received frantic calls from concerned residents that had noticed that a portion of the towering beech tree had been uprooted.

With cracks forming in its bark, council staff worked diligently through the afternoon and have now removed the tree, to the glowing praise of councillors Fitzgerald and Bourke.

“We don’t like cutting down trees unnecessarily, but in this case, there was no other way around it – the road had to be made safe,” Cllr Fitzgerald said.

“A lump had come out of the tree, and a bit of it was uprooted. If it came down, God only knows what kind of damage it would have done. The thing was absolutely massive, and people in the area were very worried about it, as a lot of people would use that road to avoid the M11.

“I must say, the council staff did a fantastic job. They got a specialist down from Dublin and, in cases like this, all you can really do is rely on the advice of the tree surgeon and the experts.

“Fair play to them. What could have been a real tragedy was handled fantastically, and I really can't praise the staff enough.”

Cllr Bourke added: “This would be a fairly busy road alright, and the spot where the tree is, about four or five minutes up from the Arklow Bay Hotel, is quite narrow.

“When I got the call about it, myself and Cllr Fitzgerald went down and, honestly, I couldn't believe the size of the thing.

“The way it was perched was really scary and it could have done a huge amount of damage. I shudder to think what could’ve happened.

“Fair play to the council staff though, they were out there promptly and secured the site. They deserve a huge amount of credit for their response.”