Historic Wicklow sea mine primed and ready for action

A massive World War II sea mine that has sat outside the Arklow Maritime Museum for almost half a century has been refurbished and primed to welcome visitors for generations to come.

Captivating guests since the museum opened in the ‘Old Tech’ on St Mary’s Road in 1976, the Maritime Museum transferred the decommissioned naval mine to its current premises in the Bridgewater Shopping Centre in 2009.

For decades before its association with the museum, the self-contained explosive device stood outside the O’Toole Shipping offices on North Quay and was donated by The Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society in the 1970s.

More than 550,000 of these floating bombs were laid in northern European waters by the British and German navies to destroy merchant and military shipping. Many thousands of non-combatant lives were lost to mines, with Arklow sailors among the casualties.

“It was one of the first items to be set in place outside our new home,” museum Chairman Jim Reece said. “It is good to remember these men, but it is even better to see this weapon of destruction serving a useful peacetime purpose, a navigational aid to all who are looking for the main entrance to our museum.

“Exposed to all weathers, it was hardly surprising that by 2022, it was looking a bit bedraggled and worse for wear. After our recent expansion and refurbishment of the museum, the mine was in drastic need of a good makeover.

“Wicklow Partnership, who through its LEADER Programme was our main sponsor for the expansion, provided 75 per cent of the cost of refurbishing the sea mine. The task was carried out by Arklow Marine Services on North Quay, another great supporter of the museum over the past half-century.

“They removed it from its plinth outside the museum entrance, took off all the old paint and flaking surface metal, repainted it and reinstalled it back on the plinth. The lettering was done by Sign Solutions in the Croghan Industrial Estate on Cemetery Road. All local and all done to the highest standard.

“Now, totally refurbished, let’s hope it will continue to do its far more pleasant job for many decades to come!”