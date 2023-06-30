Historic Wicklow home provides prime opportunity for experienced renovator

A 137-year-old home near Arklow’s Main Street in need of renovation has been put on the market for just €265,000, with planning permission previously granted to transform the historic building into apartments.

Carysfort House on St Mary’s Road was built in 1886. The 1,820 sq. ft period building has retained much of its original charm and features, with spacious kitchen/dining and living rooms, high ceilings, and dual aspect windows.

In need of extensive renovation and refurbishment, the previous owners had at one time been granted full planning permission to demolish existing extensions and convert the main house into three two-bedroom apartments with five parking spaces. This has since lapsed, but the property is set to qualify for the Government’s vacant and derelict building grants ranging from €50,000 to €70,000.

The entire property extends to approximately 4,000 sq. ft, with a mature enclosed garden to the front of the house and a large walled garden, 54 ft deep patio and vehicular access from a laneway to the rear.

Located next door is the historic Marlborough Hall, which was built in 1878 and officially opened by the Lord Lieutenant of Ireland (Queen Victoria's representative in Ireland) - the Duke of Marlborough and grandfather of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

“I believe that the house and a couple of others in the area had some association with the church going back some time, but I couldn’t say for absolute certain,” property agent Robert Earls said.

“We sold the property about eight or nine years ago, which had been used by a lady as a family home for quite some time before that.

“Developers bought it when it came on the market and received planning permission to knock the little part that is jutting out on the left-hand side, and they were planning to put in three apartments at the time. They were never built, because of the crash in the market, so the planning permission lapsed.

“The current owner purchased the property from us last year, and they were going to do a big renovation job on it. They started it and cleared it up quite a bit, but decided to redirect their finances elsewhere and sell it as is.

“I could certainly see someone going for planning again or turning it back into a home. I think the previous owner had quotes of €120,000 to €140,000 to bring it back to a good standard, and if you consider that it’s on the market for €265,000, it would be in line with houses in the area that go for around the €400,000 mark.

“It’s just getting someone with the funding and experience to turn it around. It’s certainly more of a job for someone with experience in refurbishing properties, as banks won’t lend to first-time buyers truthfully. You’d need at least 50 per cent or more of the value behind you.

“There are grants out there at the moment that the house would qualify though. Since the house has been unoccupied for over two years, you can get up to €50,000, and there’s another 20-odd available from another, so you get up to €70,000 to help bring the property up to an A rating. But you have to do the work before you can claim the money back.

“Honestly, with a property like this, it's really crying out for someone experienced who wants it for the location, because it’s so close to the train station and the town centre. St Mary’s is an appealing road to live on too, there are a lot of businesses on the road, including accountants and surveyors.

“Looking to the future, with the Arklow Waste Water Treatment plant coming down the line, the town is going to grow and prosper, and central locations like these will look like a very good investment.”