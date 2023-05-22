Gardai investigate suspected arson and flooding attack on Arklow Main Street

Gardai and Arklow Fire Services seal off an area of the Main Street in Arklow on Sunday night

Gardai and Arklow Fire Services seal off an area of the Main Street in Arklow

Gardai and Arklow Fire Services at the scene of the incident on Arklow's Main Street on Sunday night.

Wicklow Gardai are investigating a suspected arson and flooding attack at a vacant building on Arklow Main Street. The incident occurred on Sunday evening and has caused substantial water damage to neighbouring properties.

Flooding damage is believed to be extensive and has spread to a hair and beauty business, the old D'Arcy McGees pub and the Main Street Sunbeam House Services building, whose vital day service for clients with additional needs has already been impacted.

“It has and will disrupt our service at our Arklow Main Street premises,” interim CEO of Sunbeam House Services, John McCormack said.

“The water has seeped through from the premises above, so the water damage is quite extensive. The ceiling, furniture and various pieces of equipment have all been damaged.

“We have other premises locally that we are temporarily rehousing our clients in, but the clients are very attached to that unit and this is a huge disruption to their daily routine – which can have a huge impact on a person with additional needs.

“We provide a day service from that Main Street location, where the clients are involved in a range of activities encompassing the arts, local community projects and educational initiatives that promote independent living. These are activities that are very dear to them.

“This weekend’s events will cause a lot of anxiety for our clients, but we will deal with it as best we can.”

Investigations are ongoing.