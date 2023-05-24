Gardaí appeal for information to help locate missing Wicklow man

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 40-year-old Warren Byrne who is missing from the Arklow area of Co.Wicklow since 3pm on Tuesday, May 23.

Warren is described as having black and grey hair, with blue eyes. He is approximately 5 foot 11 inches in height and has a medium build.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey Super Dry hoodie, blue jeans, Nike runners and a New York Yankee Cap.

Anyone with any information on Warren’s whereabouts are asked to contact Arklow Garda Station on 0402 32304, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.