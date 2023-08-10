Gaping sinkhole opens up on busy Wicklow road

Stunned Arklow motorists were left with their mouths agape when a substantial sinkhole opened up on the busy Wexford Road, leading to lengthy traffic diversions in the County Wicklow town.

The sizeable cavity, which has since been filled in by Arklow Municipal District staff, was a cause of great concern and intrigue for local commuters and is believed to have opened due to the collapse of an underground water culvert.

Responding to reports from shocked motorists and onlookers, MD staff surrounded the crater – which was located between Bracken's shop and Paddy Kavanagh's shop – with traffic cones before packing the hole with tarmac and re-establishing the regular flow of traffic.

Urging caution from the public, Cllr Peir Leonard took to social media after learning of the sinkhole, saying: “The Arklow MD ground crew are on their way to assess the sinkhole on the Wexford Road. Thanks to everyone who has reported this serious situation. Let's keep everyone safe until we get the situation assessed.

“On a side note, Kavanagh's on Wexford Road and Brackens are both family-run shops that provide excellent refreshments and ice cream, which can be enjoyed from a safe viewing point while the situation is being resolved!”

Reacting to Cllr Leonard’s post, Bairbre Ni Dhraighneain replied in jest: “I left Kavanagh’s at approximately 7.40 p.m. with a 12-inch cone yesterday evening. I knew when Colin whipped it up it was too large to handle whilst driving. Thank goodness I didn’t get sauce… needless to say, it could’ve been carnage!

“Thankfully, I wasn’t licking the thing when I drove over this sinkhole and managed to keep the ice cream on the cone as I recovered from the ‘duh-dump’. The flake could’ve caused serious damage to my left eye too!

“All in all, the cone was worth it, as always. Thanks for helping to sort it. I’ll feel safer now pulling off with my cone in hand.”