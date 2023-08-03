Four Wicklow students and apprentices to compete at Worldskills Ireland 2023

FOUR students and apprentices from County Wicklow will put their talents and knowledge to the test this September, when they compete at Worldskills Ireland 2023, the country’s largest experiential skills, apprenticeships, and careers event.

Petra O’Flaherty, Ballyknockan, is competing in the Architectural Stonemasonry competition, while Roisin O’Connor of Blessington is competing in the Visual Merchandising competition.

Two other Wicklow students, Simon Mahon from Bray and Dan Murphy of Tinahely, compete in the Welding competition.

Worldskills takes place in the RDS from September 20 to September 22 and is expected to welcome over 22,000 people. Over 160 National Finalists will go head-to-head in a range of skills-based trades including automation, constructions skills and culinary arts, for a chance to win the prestigious Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science (DFHERIS) Silver Medal and to represent Ireland at Worldskills Lyon next year.

Commenting on the announcement of 2023’s National Finalists, Ray English, Worldskills Ireland Chair added: “Congratulations to all the young people from across the country that are set to compete at the National Finals during Worldskills Ireland in September.

“Worldskills Ireland is the gateway to Worldskills Lyon in 2024, the 47th international competition which is taking place in France next year and we know that we have some incredibly talented young people in Ireland who will make us proud during the national and international competitions.

“We believe that promoting apprenticeships and skills-based careers, we can create a brighter future for our young people whilst simultaneously progressing and evolving Ireland’s wider business economy.”