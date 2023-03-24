Four ethical designs from Wicklow into Junk Kouture finals

Students from three Wicklow schools have created pieces worthy of national final

'Flight of Freedom’ by Jessica Doyle, Niamh Fitzgerald and Erin Finn from Glenart College, Arklow was inspired by the plight of endangered tropical birds.

Blessington Community College fifth year student Simone Cabalum (16) models her ‘Truth is Transparent’ costume, made from ziplocs, receipts and discarded bags from high-fashion giant ‘Shein’.

Four eco-conscious costumes by Wicklow students have been chosen to compete among 80 finalists at this year’s national Junk Kouture final in Dublin this May.

Wild celebrations broke out across the Garden County earlier this month when inspired designs by students from Blessington Community College, Scoil Chonglais, Baltinglass and Glenart College, Arklow were selected as finalists out of 300 haute-couture designs from across the country.

Blessington Community College transition year students and Junk Kouture 2023 finalists Asia O’Riordain (16) and Erris Lindsay (15) watched the regional finals live on TikTok and said they could hardly believe their ears when their design was read aloud.

Inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’, their breathtaking creation, ‘The Muse’, embodies the true essence of Junk Kouture and was intricately crafted using hundreds of tiny beads, wool, sticks of willow, old denim and fabrics.

“We were really shocked when we got through,” Asia said. “The announcement was online, so we were watching it through TikTok when we found out the good news. Everyone was overjoyed. To get two costumes through from our school is just so exciting!

“My friend Erris and I put so much hard work and effort into our dress. When we were coming up with ideas for the dress we weren’t sure what we wanted to do, then we found these beads in our art storeroom in the school.

“They were mostly in blue tones, so we started thinking about famous works of art that used those colours. Using Starry Night by Van Gogh seemed to fit really well, and the design just developed from there.

“We can’t wait for the finals in May. Getting through is amazing, but to have two of us go through, that really makes it extra special.”

Scoil Chonglais students Emma Doyle (16) and Maia Fagan (17) created their ‘Tied Emotions’ design using 3,000 rejected cable ties.

Blessington Community College’s second finalist is a stunning, ethically-focused piece by fifth year student Simone Cabalum (16). Made from ziplocs, receipts and discarded bags from high-fashion giant ‘Shein’, her eye-catching ‘Truth is Transparent’ costume sends a compelling message about the copious waste associated with high-fashion.

Praising Simone, Asia and Erris for their creativity and commitment, art teacher and school PRO Tanya Twyford Troy said: “This is a huge huge deal for our school. We were thrilled that both designs made it to the regionals, but to get two of our costumes through to the finals out of 1,200 applicants, it’s really unbelievable.

“Honestly, their imagination and energy just blew us away. It was about seven or eight years ago that the Baltinglass Primary School school donated a huge bucket of multi-coloured beads to us, and they had been just sitting there in storage gathering dust.

“When the girls noticed them their brains started clicking immediately and they really created something special.

“Our other finalist, Simone, entered last year and didn’t get through, but that only made her more determined to enter again this year.

“All of the work on her piece was done in her own time, during her weekends and while she was studying. I really can’t praise her enough.

“We all can’t wait for the finals and are eager to see where in Dublin it will be held. We’ll probably bring a bus load of students up to see it!”

Representing Arklow at the finals, ‘Flight of Freedom’ by Jessica Doyle (16), Niamh Fitzgerald (16) and Erin Finn (16) from Glenart College is a truly remarkable piece that was inspired by the plight of endangered tropical birds.

Painstakingly hand-crafted from students scrapbooks, silver beads, old jewellery and feathers, the ecologically focused students used no outside materials or machinery in the making of the complex design.

“We were looking at some of our favourite movies one day, ‘Rio’, which is all about extinct birds and we thought that the,” Jessica said.

“We looked into the message of the movie a bit more and found out that the Red Macaw Parrot are on the endangered list. So, we decided we were going to send a message with our dress, instead of just making something that looks nice.

“After that, we started researching Rio carnival queens. They wear big, bright, flashy head pieces with lots of colour, and it just looks stunning.

“It just kind of lined up with the parrot theme, so we decided to follow the actual structure of the bird for the dress, with the long tail and the colourful design.

“For our materials, we decided to confine ourselves to things we could find in the school. After talking to our teachers bout Junk Kouture, we realised it would be quite easy to create more waste doing the competition than we’d get rid of doing.

‘The Muse’ by Blessington Community College students Asia O’Riordain and Erris Lindsay is an homage to Van Gogh's 'Starry Night'. Photo: Liz White

“The whole thing is about recycling, so we said we wouldn’t buy anything at all or take anything from outside the school. That’s why we made the costume out of paper from the school, using beads we found in the art room. We didn’t have sowing machines or anything like that – everything was sown and cut by hand.”

Clinching another spot at the coveted finals were Emma Doyle (16) and Maia Fagan (17) from Scoil Chonglais, who created their ‘Tied Emotions’ design using chicken wire, cans, curtain hooks and over 3,000 rejected cable ties.

Emma and Maia’s costume aims to spread awareness on suicide prevention, with the cable ties that connect the entire structure of the dress representing how we as a community join together to help each other through good and bad times. The colour orange is prevalent throughout the design and symbolises their commitment to suicide prevention.

“It was very important for both of us to send a strong social message with our design,” Emma said.

“That’s why we chose to highlight suicide prevention, with the cable ties symbolising how we help and keep each other together. The colour orange represents suicide prevention and Pieta House’s Amber Flag initiative.

“We started on the design back in September and put so much work into it. There were lots of late nights spent trying to figure out how to put everything together. We used no glue at all on the costume, so we had to get really creative with the assembly.

“We couldn’t have done it without the help of Ms Prendergast and our parents who gave us so much support.

“It was a shame that the regional finals weren’t held in-person, so we were delighted to get through to the finals and to get the chance to hit the catwalk! We’re just so excited to be the finals.”

