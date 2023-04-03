Wicklow

Former Wicklow Methodist Church for sale at €150,000

An old Methodist Church on Kevin Street in Tinahely, County Wicklow has been placed on the market at a guided price of €150,000.

Erected between 1870 and 1875, the 1408 sq. ft, multiple-bay church stands on c. 0.7 acre of land and is constructed in course granite that rests on a small chamfered plinth. Set on a slight rise, the property sits behind a low granite wall with a wrought-iron gate.

Although the single-cell, gothic-style church has a number of modern additions, it has retained much of its 19th-century charm and character.

The front door is located within a small projecting gabled porch on the north side and there is a spectacular triple lancet window to the northern elevation.

Window openings are pointed arch headed with lattice pattern frames and the property also features male and female toilets, a small kitchen area and a store room.

Highlighting the unique opportunity the church provides, property agent Andrew Kiersey said: “This property is very well-known in the area and there has been a lot of interest in it so far, including a couple of offers. Properties of this nature rarely come to the market, so it’s not surprising that this one is drumming up so much interest.

“To transform it into a residential home would require permission of course, but there’s huge potential there for the right buyer.”

For more information about the property contact Kiersey Walker & Associates at 0402 38899.

