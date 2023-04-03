First responders voted best entertainers at St Patrick’s Day parade

Arklow Community First Responders Liam Wolohan, Carol McBarron, Claire Monaghan and Keith Byrne pictured at the Bridge Hotel with Patrick’s Day festival committee member Mary Woods.

Members of the Arklow Community First Responders gathered at the Bridge Hotel last week to accept an award for Best Entertainment at the Arklow St Patrick’s Day Parade.

Donning Baby Shark, Darth Vader, Nellie the Elephant and Bee Gees costumes, the Arklow Community First Responders wowed crowds with their colourful display, spreading their message of compression speed in CPR as they went.

Presenting the award to Arklow Community First Responders Liam Wolohan, Carol McBarron, Claire Monaghan and Keith Byrne at the Bridge Hotel was St Patrick’s Day festival committee member Mary Woods, who was full of praise for the volunteers.

Applauding their fellow first responders for the fantastic display of community pride, a spokesperson for the group said: “We were honoured and delighted to receive a prize last night in the Bridge Hotel for Best Entertainment in the St Patrick’s Day Parade. Thank you all so much!

“The focus of the group this year was on compression speed in CPR and rhythm. Many thanks to those who supported us along the way, and for kindly trying to donate. This time we were giving out the love hearts and weren’t collecting donations, but we were blown away by your kindness.

“It was amazing to see everyone out to support the parade and we hope everyone had a great day and.

“Well done to the St Patrick’s Day festival committee for all their hard work to make it happen.

“Arklow Community First Responders would like to thank them for all their hard work to make the day so successful for Arklow.”