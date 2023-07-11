Farmer ‘horrified’ at Wicklow export company’s treatment of calves shown in RTÉ exposé

An image from RTÉ Investigates showing Irish calves in a truck on the ferry to France.

A new RTÉ documentary has highlighted the role played by a renowned Wicklow company in the disturbing exportation of live dairy calves from Ireland to mainland Europe.

Among the largest Irish livestock exportation companies, the family-run Wicklow Calf Company in Killahurler featured on the eye-opening programme on Monday night that revealed the conditions the Wicklow business was transporting bull dairy calves under.

Highlighting how Ireland’s big push towards milk production had resulted in the birth of over half a million unwanted dairy bull calves each year – which do not fatten well for beef – the exposé also showed graphic accounts of the treatment of calves at Irish marts and their slaughtering via ‘kill and collect services’ and knackeries.

Labelled as a financial burden and a bi-product of the dairy industry, for whom bull calves are its “dirty little secret”, according to the programme, the exportation of unwanted calves to the European veal market has grown to over 200,000 calves a year.

Leading the industry and handling over 50,000 calves annually (a quarter of Ireland’s exports), Wicklow Calf Company transport their live cargo to the Netherlands, Spain, Poland and beyond.

A proud business with a long-standing tradition, the company claims that it has been “providing trustworthy and quality-assured services to the farming community for generations” on its website. However, the revelations of RTÉ’s programme suggest otherwise.

Beginning with drone footage of the Wicklow Calf Company collecting livestock in an undisclosed car park, the documentary introduced owner Seamus Scallan as having introduced industry concerns at EU level.

Last year, Ethical Farming Ireland submitted footage of what was believed to be evidence of overcrowding on a Wicklow Calf Company truck in Rosslare, Wexford to the Department of Agriculture, who later dismissed the claim.

Outlining his family's operation, Mr Scallan said: “These guys that are driving these trucks are all specialised people. You have 280 or 300 animals on these trucks, so you don’t need any whipper snapper coming along and just hopping into the truck and driving it. You need a guy who understands the animals.”

He later commented: “This business is very well monitored about everything it is doing. It’s transparent, people can go in and see it”, before adding, “the question I ask these people is, have you got on a lorry and gone out and seen what happens to these calves when they go travelling out?”

Unbeknownst to Mr Scallan, that is exactly what the RTÉ Investigates team did.

Trailing a truck allegedly contracted by Wicklow Calf Company and registered to Dundalk-based Dunroamin Logistics without their knowledge, the crew followed the cargo of several hundred animals on their journey across the continent.

Setting off from the Wicklow base, the truck made its way to Rosslare port, which does not have a lairage for the resting or feeding of calves, leaving them inside the vehicle for the entirety of the journey.

EU transport makes allowances for island economies like Ireland, setting a 19-hour maximum limit, after which exported calves must be fed. Including the journey to the port and the 19-hour night-time Stena Line sailing from Rosslare to Cherbourg, the parameters of the directive were already unachievable.

Now filming the trucks below deck, the bawling of the three to four-week-old calves could be heard throughout the vessel, with the RTÉ crew noting that the trucks did not carry milk and were unsure whether all the calves had access to water.

By the time the animals arrived in Cherbourg, the temperature had risen to the mid-twenties. The truck then set off for a lairage at Tollevast, which has been used frequently by Irish exporters after the closure of the Pignet lairage due to public outrage at covertly obtained footage of animal cruelty.

The following morning, after filming scenes of two Irish calves from a different company being collected by a knackery service, the truck left the facility and made its way south towards Paris.

The driver made his first stop for coffee three hours and 10 minutes later, with the RTÉ crew witnessing no checks on the animals. Over the next six hours, the truck made three more short stops.

Reacting to the footage of the distressed state of the animals, Cork dairy farmer and programme contributor Pete Hynes said: “I think it’s shocking. If I sent a calf on that journey, I would be horrified if that was the way the animal was treated having left my farm."

Just before the nine-hour mark, the driver pulled in again. Taking their chance to inspect the condition of the calves, RTÉ documented how the soaring temperatures and cramped conditions had left the animals looking tired, hungry, thirsty, disoriented and bawling loudly.

Under EU law, after nine hours of travel, a one-hour break for the animals is mandatory. However, just 29 minutes later, the truck was back on the road.

Now over 11 hours and 1,000 kilometres since they began their journey, the truck approached the city of Toulouse, crossing the border into Spain at 3 a.m.

Finally arriving at their destination in an industrial estate outside Barcelona at 4.57 a.m., the calves had been on the road for 18 and a half hours, having left Wicklow two and half days previously.

Since last year, the Department of Agriculture has suspended the authorisation of five licensed operators for breaking the rules. RTÉ indicated to the Wicklow Calf Company that on this journey exporting their calves, they saw breaches of EU law on animal transport and a failure to adhere to the ‘9-1-9’ regulation and their duty of care.