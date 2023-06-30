Extension of Wicklow's broadband network greenlit

National Broadband Ireland have received approval to extend their infrastructure across the Baltinglass and Arklow Municipal Districts.

National Broadband Ireland has received approval from Wicklow County Council to extend their infrastructure across south and west Wicklow.

Granted under section 254 of the Planning and Development Act (2000), NBI’s proposed works will see the erection of new overground electronic communications infrastructure in the Baltinglass and Arklow Districts, including new overground fibre optic cables on existing timber poles and a total of 31 new network build poles, which will not exceed 12 metres in height.

A total of 16 new poles, with 63,207m of cabling, will be erected in the Baltinglass District, in lands located to the south of Rathdangan and Knockananna, in Tinahely and Askanagap.

Thirteen new poles and 37,093m of cabling will be laid in Ballinglen, Aughrim, Greenan and south of Ballycoog, while a further 12 poles will be dispersed throughout the greater Aughrim area.