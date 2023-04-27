Exciting new Wicklow café to open over May Bank Holiday weekend

The Bridgewater Shopping Centre in Arklow is to get a brand new café and restaurant when the town’s second Unique Café opens its doors on Sunday, April 30.

Serving up everything from tasty treats to luxurious lunches and an extensive dinner menu, the new eatery is the brainchild of vastly experienced local businessman and restaurateur Peter Murray and will be called the Unique Café Restaurant.

After Peter was alerted of a change in tenancy at the Bridgewater, the owner and operator of the popular Unique Café and Patisserie on Arklow Main Street jumped at the chance to open a second location and said he can’t wait to welcome the public this weekend.

“I’ve always wanted to open a second location, so when the Bridgewater approached me to say that a unit would be available I jumped at the chance,” Peter said. “It’s fair to say that the opportunity to open another location came along a lot quicker than I would ever have expected.

“It’s been crazy busy recently setting up ‘Unique 2’. The phone hasn’t stopped ringing and not a minute goes by that someone doesn’t knock on our door, looking to find out when we’re opening.

“We’re very excited to build the team and we’ll have ten new employees at our Bridgewater location. We’ll be opening a bit earlier than other shops, to allow Bridgewater staff to get a bite to eat or a coffee before they start work.

“While it is very exhilarating to open the new place, I’ll also be keeping our location on Main Street too. We’ll probably change the Main Street café a little, reverting it back to more of a French-style café.

“Arklow is a strange town, with some people avoiding crossing the bridge to do their shopping. With our new location, we’ll have both sides covered!

“We’ll have a bit of a celebration this weekend on the opening day, with balloons and all the usual hype, and we’re expecting a huge crowd. Hope to see you all there.”